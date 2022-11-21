Three Korean Musicals Will Be Showcased in London as Part of the K Musical Roadshow

Three Korean musicals will be showcased in London for the first time to show the diverse writing talent as part of the first K Musical Roadshow in the UK. The presentation will consist of three 30 minute presentations followed by a drinks and food reception.

Marie Curie

Winner of the Nobel Prize for her discovery of radium, Marie Curie faces a dilemma as a scientist when the radium factory workers get radium poisoning. This musical shows her bravely overcoming many challenges, including sexism against female immigrants.

Cast: Dylan (Dyd) Wynford, Kyle Birch, Katie Brace, Benjamin Durham, Samuelle Durojaiye, Claire-Marie Hall, Eleanor Jackson, Conor McFarlane, Ayesha Patel, Simon Shorten.

Creative team: Director Sarah Meadows. Musical Director Emma Fraser. Dramaturg Tom Ramsay.

Stage Manager Beatrice Wallbank.

Inside William

William Shakespeare wants to write a masterpiece. Hamlet wants to become a poet. Juliet aspires to become a guard, and Romeo wants to live as the hero of a masterpiece. Four characters search for their own versions of paradise.

Cast: Liv Andrusier, Lauren Jones, Luke Latchman, Chris Nevin.

Creative team: Director Cressida Carre. Musical Director Ben Papworth. Lyricist Emily Rose Simons. Stage Manager Dan Petrenko.

My Bucket List

A coming-of-age story about Eli, who wants to live but is dying, and Matty, who is sick of the world and wants to die.

Cast: Barney Wilkinson, Dean Makowski-Clayton.

Creative team: Director Oscar Toeman. Musical Director Beth Jerem. Dramaturg Ellie Coote.

Stage Manager Amy Blower.

General Management Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment.

Casting Director Jane Deitch.

Production Manager James Anderton.

KAMS (Korea Arts Management Service) seeks to build a strong arts sector by providing comprehensive and systematic support for the promotion of arts distribution and competitiveness of related institutes. As an arts management organization that creates future value in the arts industry, KAMS actively introduces Korean musicals overseas and conducts diverse projects.