Theatres Trust Reveals Theatres at Risk Register 2025

This year’s list comprises 43 buildings, which all have strong  architectural merit, cultural heritage or value to the local community as a performance venue. 

By: Jan. 28, 2025
Theatres Trust, the charity that campaigns to protect the UK’s theatres, has published its annual  Theatres at Risk Register, which highlights theatres across the UK under threat of closure,  redevelopment or severe decay, but which all have the potential to be revived for their local  communities with the right support. This year’s list comprises 43 buildings, which all have strong  architectural merit, cultural heritage or value to the local community as a performance venue. 

Theatres Trust has added five more theatres to the list, all local authority owned, mid to small  scale venues located outside of major cities. Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre and Theatre and  Prince of Wales Theatre in Cannock are both at risk due to pressures on local authority budgets,  leading to councils seeking savings by closing their theatres, cuts in subsidy and/or a lack of  ability to pay for crucial maintenance and repair work. 

The other three new additions, The Brunton in Musselburgh, The Harlequin in Redhill and  Motherwell Concert Hall and Theatre are all theatres that have been closed for more than a  year due to the presence of the crumbling concrete Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete  (RAAC). The Bruton and Motherwell Concert Hall and Theatre have been recommended for  demolition due to the high costs of repairs, and a decision on the future of The Harlequin is  imminent. 

Theatres Trust Director Joshua McTaggart comments, We understand that local authorities are  faced with making tough decisions, but the savings made in the short term will leave  communities without vital facilities. Buildings were RAAC is present are particularly tricky, but it  is important that communities are not left without theatre provision. Theatres Trust wants to  work with local authorities and theatre operators to explore all possible options and find  solutions to put theatres like this on a firmer footing. 

Now in its 19th year, the Theatres at Risk Register calls the public’s attention to these important  buildings, their challenges, and the significant cultural opportunities they can bring to local  communities. Since the list began in 2006, more than 80 theatres have been restored, revived or  had a suitable replacement built. Theatre Royal Hyde has been removed from the 2025 Theatres  at Risk Register, as although it has not returned to theatrical use, it is being maintained and used  by its current owners so the threat of harm to the building has been greatly reduced. 

There has been steady progress with other theatres on the list in particular at Morecambe  Winter Gardens where the capital project has advanced enough for its ‘risk rating’ to be  lowered. There have also been positive signs at other theatres that Theatres Trust is giving  increased support to through its Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities programme of  grants, training and expert advice, including Burnley Empire and Leith Theatre. 

Assessment criteria for each theatre is available via www.theatrestrust.org.uk/how-we help/theatres-at-risk/theatres-at-risk-assessment-criteria and full case studies on each can be  seen on the Theatres Trust website. 

Responding to the Theatres at Risk Register 2025 SOLT & UK Theatre Co-CEO Claire Walker said: “The addition of local authority-owned theatres to the Risk Register is sadly unsurprising. With local government funding for culture in England slashed by 48% since 2009, many councils are struggling to maintain these vital cultural and community spaces. 

“A recent survey shows 40% of theatre buildings face closure without urgent investment. Theatre should be accessible to everyone, everywhere. Without sustainable funding, entire regions risk losing their theatres. 

“We urge the Government in its upcoming Comprehensive Spending Review to commit to a pot of £300 million over 10 years. This could prevent closures and unlock theatre’s potential to drive growth and revitalise local communities.”

2025 List:

Abbeydale Picture House 

Amulet Theatre, Shepton Mallet 

Borough Hall, Greenwich 

Brighton Hippodrome 

Brunton Theatre – NEW 

Burnley Empire

Clair Hall, Haywards Heath 

Co-op Hall, Ramsbottom 

Conwy Civic Hall (Cube) 

Derby Hippodrome 

Doncaster Grand 

Epstein Theatre 

Garrick Theatre, Southport 

Garston Empire 

Globe Theatre, Plymouth 

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea 

Harlequin Theatre – NEW 

Hulme Hippodrome 

Imperial Theatre, Walsall 

Intimate Theatre 

Joe Longthorne Pavilion, Blackpool 

King's Theatre Dundee 

King's Theatre, Kirkcaldy 

Leith Theatre 

Mechanics Institute, Swindon 

Motherwell Concert Hall &Theatre – NEW Netherton Arts Centre 

Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre & Theatre – NEW Plymouth Palace 

Prince of Wales, Cannock Chase – NEW Regent Theatre, Great Yarmouth 

Roundhouse Theatre, Dover 

Spilsby Sessions House

Streatham Hill Theatre 

Tameside Theatre, Ashton-under-Lyne 

Thameside Theatre, Grays 

Theatr Ardudwy, Harlech 

Theatre Royal Margate 

Theatre Royal, Manchester 

Tottenham Palace Theatre 

Victoria Theatre, Salford 

Winter Gardens Morecambe 

Winter Gardens, Blackpool Pavilion 



