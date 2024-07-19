Theatres Around the UK Experience Outages Due to IT Glitch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Several theatres around the UK have experienced outages to parts of their website or other operations due to a glitch at Microsoft causing IT issues around the world.

The Royal Shakespeare Company's website displays an error message on its home page, stating, "We're sorry, there is something wrong with this page.Our technical team have been informed of this error, and will be investigating but please do try again shortly.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The National Theatre's website appears to be mostly functioning, however, a message at the top of the site states, "Please note: Ticket sales and exchanges are currently unavailable online and by phone. Sorry for the inconvenience; please check back later."

The Young Vic, Old Vic, and Almeida Theatre websites cite the IT outage as the reason behind ticket sales being currently unavailable online and by phone.

The Mayflower Theatre in Southamption has posted an update to their website stating that some of the previously down systems have been restored. "We are pleased to say that ticket sales are now back up and running on our website," the site states. "We are still unable to sell tickets through our phone lines or in-person due to the global mass IT outage. Please bear with us as we work to resolve the issue."

According to Forbes, the outage was caused by a software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. Among the other affected services around the world are airports, hospitals, banks, and more.

"This is not a security incident or cyberattack," stated the company's President and CEO, George Kurtz. "The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed."

