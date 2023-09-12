Theatre503 Appoints Emily Carewe as Executive Director

Theatre503 has announced the appointment of Emily Carewe as its new Executive Director. She will take up the position at the start of October, joining Artistic Director Lisa Spirling in leading the company as it enters its next exciting phase of a capital campaign and working towards the opening of the brand new 503Studio in Nine Elms.

Emily has a background as an executive director, creative producer, festival director, theatre maker and performer. Through her work in theatre, she champions new perspectives, artist development and inclusivity.

She joins Theatre503 from Cardiff based theatre company Fio where she was Executive Director, with previous roles including Founder and Director of the LAMDA MishMash Festival and Creative Executive Producer at 45 North. She has also produced with and for organisations including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Sony, LAMDA, Clean Break, Sheffield Theatres, Theatre503, The Lyceum (Edinburgh), Soho Theatre, Paines Plough, The Kiln, Cadogan Hall, Wales Millennium Centre, and Music Theatre Wales.

Emily Carewe: “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Theatre503 team at this incredibly exciting time. It is a privilege to stand alongside the brilliant Lisa Spirling and the 503 team and work with some of the most exciting debut writers in the UK and internationally. With the opening of the 503Studio on the horizon, I’m honoured to be able to play a part in shaping the future and legacy of Theatre503.”

Lisa Spirling, Artistic Director, Theatre503: “Emily’s passion, integrity, and expertise in leading companies and producing brilliant shows, especially new writing, places her in the perfect position to take on the mantle at Theatre503. We are lucky to have her, and I can’t wait for our Theatre503 adventures to begin.”

Erica Whyman Chair, Theatre503: “We are thrilled to welcome Emily to Theatre503. She brings with her a great energy, financial acumen, a skilled approach to people management and a passion for leading change and delivering an ambitious vision. Emily will be a terrific addition to the team at such an important moment for the company as we work towards opening the doors of the 503Studio in Nine Elms and developing the work of even more debut playwrights.”

Emily succeeds Interim Director Juliette Oakshett and prior to that Andrew Shepherd who stepped down after 8 years in the role to take up the position of Executive Director of Selladoor Worldwide.