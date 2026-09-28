The Squint Playwriting Award Will Return for Second Programme

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After their inaugural prize in 2023, The Squint Playwriting Award is back for a second programme in partnership with Stratford East. The Squint Playwriting Award discovers, develops and champions exceptional playwrights of the future. The Squint Playwriting Award 2023 was awarded to Beattie Green for their play Kill My Darling.

The programme supports early-career, London-based writers from low-income backgrounds through a paid playwriting programme, providing the creative and financial support they need to develop their work and progress professionally. Applications are open, and the programme itself will run from December 2026 to July 2027.

The programme enables eight exceptional writers to develop a one-act (70-minute) play across six months with the support of leading industry professionals through workshops, masterclasses, Q&As and mentoring sessions, culminating in an industry showcase of play extracts at Stratford East (dates to be confirmed).

Core activity is led by Artistic Director Andrew Whyment and the Squint team, with masterclasses from the likes of David Adjmi, Hackney Showroom and The Lighthouse Film & TV and industry mentors including James Graham, Kenny Emson, Rachel De-Lahay, Sam Bailey, and Sonali Bhattacharyya.

Every participant is paid a seed commission for writing time, London Living Wage for all contact hours and travel expenses throughout the programme. Bursaries for access costs are also available. Following the showcase, one participant will be awarded a Writer's Guild of Great Britain, one-act play commission of £7286.18 to develop their original script with Squint. The award recipient will be decided at the end of the programme on Friday 9 July 2027.

Andrew Whyment, Artistic Director of Squint said, “as a new work company working with artists from low-income backgrounds, we know the barriers that can prevent talented writers from building a career in theatre. A lack of money, limited industry networks and the feeling that you don't belong can all make it harder to stay in the industry and develop your work. The Squint Playwriting Award is about removing those barriers. By paying writers for their time, giving them space to develop a one-act play and connecting them with experienced artists and industry professionals, we're giving exceptional writers the time, support and confidence to take the next step in their journeys”.

To be eligible for the programme you must be:

From a low-income background and currently facing financial barriers to professional development.

Over the age of 18 at the start of the programme (no upper age limit).

Based in London.

In the early stages of a playwriting career and yet to receive a paid commission for a play more than 50 minutes in length.

Ready to develop a one-act (70-minute) play.

More information on eligibility is on the Squint Theatre Company website, https://www.squinttheatre.com/

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