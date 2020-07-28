The Royal Shakespeare Company Launches Outdoor Performance Series in Dell Gardens This Weekend

Shakespeare Snapshots will take place for 45 minutes at 1pm and 3pm each day of the weekend through the end of August.

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced a new series of free outdoor performances, taking place in the Dell Gardens from this weekend.

Starting on Saturday 1 August, then running Friday to Sunday until the end of the month, the Shakespeare Snapshots will take place for 45 minutes at 1pm and 3pm each day. These non-costumed pop-up performances will be different each week, featuring speeches and sonnets from Shakespeare performed by actors from our postponed productions of The Winter's Tale and The Comedy of Errors.

There's no need to book tickets, but the performances will be first come, first served, with room for up to eight household groups (maximum 6 people each), plus some standing spaces. Please don't arrive more than 30 minutes before your chosen performance, and be aware that contact numbers will be taken for Track and Trace.

While these are free events, The RSC asks that you consider making a donation to the Keep Your RSC Campaign to help support their work while the theatres are still closed.

Learn more at https://www.rsc.org.uk/news/live-outdoor-performances-start-this-weekend.

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You