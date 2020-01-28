The Royal Mint Partners With HAMILTON For King George III Commemorative Coin

The Royal Mint celebrates the life and legacy of Britain's longest-reigning King, George III, with a special commemorative £5 coin to mark 200 years since his death.

The third king from the House of Hanover but the first to be born in Britain and speak English as a first language, George III reigned for nearly six-decades making him Britain's longest-reigning King. During his reign, George III witnessed wars with France and American colonists, territorial expansion across the world, and industrial and agricultural revolutions.

He also had an interest in astronomy and commissioned the construction of the King's Observatory near his residence in Richmond. It was at the Observatory that George III viewed the Transit of Venus with his royal astronomer, Stephen Demainbray. In 1769 scientists travelling with Captain Cook on his first voyage of discovery also observed the same event in Tahiti.

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint said, "During the 59 years that George III was on the throne, he witnessed wars across continents and lived through industrial and agricultural revolutions. George III is Britain's longest-reigning King, and we are delighted to celebrate his life and legacy with a commemorative coin."

Dominique Evans, Royal Mint Coin Designer said, "I have placed George III at the centre of the coin design in a pose depicting the iconic portrait by Benedetto Pistrucci, that I, like many, greatly admire. Surrounding George III's head are the symbols of his kingdom, framed by his crown. I felt it important to add symbolism reflecting the life of a king and mind of a man who was dedicated to discovery and progress. From science to agriculture and industry George III left a remarkable legacy."

As well as the portrait, the coin also features George III's Royal Cypher, which combines George III's first initial 'G' with 'R', an abbreviation of 'Rex' the Latin word for king. The edge lettering features the words of George III at his accession: I GLORY IN THE NAME OF BRITON.

To mark the anniversary, The Royal Mint has worked with the cast of the West End musical, Hamilton, to capture photography of Gavin Spokes, who plays the monarch in the show. The Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning production, with Book, Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in December 2017 where it continues to play to packed houses.

In addition to the commemorative coin marking 200 years since the death of George III, The Royal Mint has produced two historic coin sets, a Longest Reigning Monarchs Silver Crown Set which includes three silver crowns from the reigns of George III, Queen Victoria and Her Majesty The Queen and a George III Guinea Set that includes an authentic collection of George III's fractional guineas struck by The Royal Mint. George III is the only monarch whose coinage included these four denominations of the guinea.

To view the full range celebrating the life and legacy of George III visit www.royalmint.com/george-iii





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You