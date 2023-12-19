Show of the Week: Save up to 18% on HAMILTON!

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation

Hamilton

Show of the week: tickets From £27.50 for Hamilton!

The multi award-winning West End production of Hamilton is now playing at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre. 

Hamilton is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway – the story of America then, as told by America now.

Save up to 18% on Hamilton

Book By 2 January 2024

Offers and Validity:

Was £33 - Now £27.50
Was £48 - Now £39.50
Was £51 - Now £42.50
Was £63 - Now £52.50
Was £83 - Now £69.50
Was £87 - Now £72.50
Was £95 - Now £79.50
Was £99 - Now £82.50
Was £119 - Now £100
Was £131 - Now £110
Was £149 - Now £125
Was £179 - Now £150
Was £209 - Now £175
Was £238 - Now £200

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday from from 02 January 2024 - 09 February 2024.

Hamilton is running at the Victoria Palace Theatre


1
Finalist Scripts Revealed For The Womens Prize For Playwriting 2023 Photo
Finalist Scripts Revealed For The Women's Prize For Playwriting 2023

The Women’s Prize for Playwriting, produced by Ellie Keel and Paines Plough, has announced the five finalist scripts for The Women’s Prize for Playwriting 2023, selected from 1,002 entries.

2
Open Call Casting Announced for Musical FANGIRLS Photo
Open Call Casting Announced for Musical FANGIRLS

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Sonia Friedman Productions are looking for brilliant, charismatic, talented performers for the UK Premiere of smash-hit, multi award-winning musical phenomenon FANGIRLS via open call auditions that will take place on Saturday 27 and Monday 29 January 2024 at the Lyric.

3
Review: TREVOR NELSONS SOUL CHRISTMAS, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: TREVOR NELSON'S SOUL CHRISTMAS, Royal Albert Hall

Part of this year's star-studded Christmas at the Royal Albert Hall season, award-winning Radio 2 DJ and urban music pioneer Trevor Nelson returns with his third Soul Christmas concert. A smash hit since starting in 2019, Nelson brings in a mix of familiar faces and newcomers to this year's concert that adds a little funk to the holidays.

4
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE

All new photos have been released from opening night of the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions' The Motive and the Cue at the Noel Coward Theatre, as well as the post-show party at The Crypt, St-Martins-in-the-Fields.

Recommended For You