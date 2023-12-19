Show of the Week: Save up to 18% on HAMILTON!

Get tickets from £27.50 at the Victoria Palace Theatre
POPULAR
|
The multi award-winning West End production of Hamilton is now playing at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre.
Hamilton is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway – the story of America then, as told by America now.
Save up to 18% on Hamilton
Book By 2 January 2024
Offers and Validity:
Was £33 - Now £27.50
Was £48 - Now £39.50
Was £51 - Now £42.50
Was £63 - Now £52.50
Was £83 - Now £69.50
Was £87 - Now £72.50
Was £95 - Now £79.50
Was £99 - Now £82.50
Was £119 - Now £100
Was £131 - Now £110
Was £149 - Now £125
Was £179 - Now £150
Was £209 - Now £175
Was £238 - Now £200
Valid on all performances Monday - Friday from from 02 January 2024 - 09 February 2024.
Hamilton is running at the Victoria Palace Theatre
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You