The Royal Court Theatre Announces A Year Of Work September 2019 â€“ August 2020

The Royal Court Theatre announces A Year Of Work September 2019 - August 2020.

Total Immediate Collective Imminent Terrestrial Salvation written by Tim Crouch, directed by Karl James and Andy Smith, co-commissioned and produced in association with National Theatre of Scotland, will run in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs Tuesday 3 September 2019 - Saturday 21 September 2019. For full details see here.

My Name is Why in conversation with Lemn Sissay - a one-off reading in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs Tuesday 3 September 2019. For full details see here.

Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Three plays by Caryl Churchill, directed by James Macdonald, to run in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs Wednesday 18 September 2019 - Saturday 12 October 2019. For full details see here.

A History of Water in the Middle East written and performed by Sabrina Mahfouz, directed by Stef O'Driscoll, to run in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs Thursday 10 October 2019 - Saturday 16 November 2019. For further details see here.

On Bear Ridge, a co-production with National Theatre Wales, written by Ed Thomas, co-directed by Royal Court Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone and Ed Thomas, opening at the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff Friday 20 September 2019 - Saturday 5 October 2019, followed by a run in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs Thursday 24 October 2019 - Saturday 23 November 2019. For further details see here.

Midnight Movie written by Eve Leigh and directed by Rachel Bagshaw will run in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs Wednesday 27 November 2019 - Saturday 21 December 2019. For full details see here.

A Kind of People written by Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti will run in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs Thursday 5 December 2019 - Saturday 18 January 2020. For full details see here.

Scenes with Girls written by Miriam Battye and directed by Royal Court Associate Director Lucy Morrison will run in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs Wednesday 15 January 2020 - Saturday 22 February 2020. For full details see here.

Poet in da Corner written and performed by Debris Stevenson, feat. Jammz and directed by Royal Court Associate Director Ola Ince, will return to the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs Thursday 30 January 2020 - Saturday 22 February 2020, followed by a tour to The MAC, Belfast; Leicester Curve; Nottingham Playhouse; Manchester HOME; Birmingham Rep and Hackney Empire. For full details see here.

Spring/Summer 2020 (on sale October 2019)

Open Court: Climate Emergency. A season of work all over the Royal Court building curated by the writers in response to the climate emergency, March 2020.For full details see here.

Shoe Lady written by E.V. Crowe and directed by Royal Court Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone, to run in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs Wednesday 4 March 2020 - Saturday 21 March 2020. For full details see here.

Rare Earth Mettle written by Al Smith and directed by Royal Court Associate Director Hamish Pirie, to run in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs Thursday 2 April 2020 - Saturday 25 April 2020. For full details see here.

two Palestinians go dogging written by Sami Ibrahim and directed by Omar Elerian in a co-production with Theatre Uncut, to run in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs Thursday 9 April 2020 - Saturday 9 May 2020. For full details see here.

IS IN OUR BLOOD - The Song Project performed by Wende, concept by Chloe Lamford and Wende, created by Chloe Lamford, Wende, Isobel Waller-Bridgeand Imogen Knight, with words by E.V. Crowe, Sabrina Mahfouz, Somalia Seaton, Stef Smith and Debris Stevenson, to run in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs Thursday 7 May - Saturday 16 May 2020. For full details see here.

A Fight Against... written by Pablo Manzi and translated by William Gregory, directed by Royal Court Associate Director (International) Sam Pritchard, to run in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs Wednesday 20 May 2020 - Saturday 20 June 2020. Teatro a Mil Foundation is a project partner. For full details see here.

The Glow written by Alistair McDowall and directed by Royal Court Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone to run in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs Friday 29 May 2020 - Saturday 4 July 2020. For full details see here.

Purple Snowflakes and Titty Wanks written and performed by Sarah Hanly and directed by Alice Fitzgerald to run in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs Monday 29 June 2020 - Saturday 11 July 2020. For full details see here.

Is God Is written by Aleshea Harris and directed by Ola Ince to run in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs Thursday 16 July 2020 - Saturday 15 August 2020. For full details see here.

Nanjing written and performed by Jude Christian and directed by Elayce Ismail to run in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs Monday 20 July 2020 - Saturday 1 August 2020 before a global tour. For full details see here.

Writer opportunities;

The Royal Court Theatre announces the Lynne Gagliano Writers Award, a year-long placement for a young person aged 18 - 25. For full details see here.

The Royal Court/Oberon Books Climate Commission - a new environmental initiative in playwriting. For full details see here.

Tickets for the Autumn/Winter 2019/20 season go on sale to Friends on Wednesday 8 May 2019 at 10am and to the general public on Wednesday 15 May 2019 at 10am.

Tickets for the Spring/Summer 2020 season go on sale in October 2019.



020 7565 5000 / www.royalcourttheatre.com

