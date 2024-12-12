The Royal Ballet Promotes Melissa Hamilton To Principal Dancer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Director of The Royal Ballet, Kevin O’Hare has announced that Melissa Hamilton has been promoted to Principal Dancer, the highest rank in the Company, taking effect from 1 January 2025.

Since joining the Company in 2007, Hamilton has performed many celebrated roles including in heritage works by Kenneth MacMillan as well as working with today’s leading choreographers including Wayne McGregor, Christopher Wheeldon, Kyle Abraham and Robert Binet. She recently performed the role of Toby in the European premiere of McGregor’s acclaimed ballet MADDADDAM inspired by the dystopian novels of Margaret Atwood. Other recent standout performances include principal roles in Manon and Requiem, and the role of Paulina in Wheeldon’s The Winter’s Tale.

Hamilton is currently performing the role of The Fairy Godmother in Ashton’s Cinderella, and later this Season will dance in George Balanchine’s Serenade and will perform Juliet in MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet.

Kevin O’Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet comments:

“I am thrilled to promote Melissa to Principal dancer. She has created so many roles in ballets commissioned for the Company in recent years as well as excelling in the works of George Balanchine, Kenneth MacMillan, Wayne McGregor and Christopher Wheeldon. During 2024 Melissa reprised and debuted in many Principal roles bringing her exceptional physicality and dramatic intensity to them. With her distinctive qualities she has carved out a unique role within the Company. I know that our audiences will be delighted with this announcement, and she is very deserving of this promotion.”

Melissa Hamilton said:

“It fills me with immense joy that I have been promoted to Principal Dancer with The Royal Ballet. I am thrilled to be entering into a new, exciting chapter with this special company, in a position that I hold in the highest regard.”

