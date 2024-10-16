The Old Royal Naval College In Greenwich Announce Festive Holiday Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate Christmas at the Old Royal Naval College with a host of festive events for the whole family.

The elves and Mrs Claus will race to save Christmas in a festive family show while Father Christmas himself can be found reading ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas in the Admiral's House. Visitors can enjoy festive Afternoon Teas, a magical evening of Christmas carols in the UNESCO World Heritage Site's majestic Chapel, and shop for seasonal gifts in the pop-up shop.

Family favourite The Elves and The Magic Bear returns by popular demand after the success of the Doorstop Elves' show at the Old Royal Naval College in 2023. Their heartwarming tale is perfect for younger visitors. When the elves find a bag of unopened letters to Santa just two days before Christmas, they task themselves with the important mission of saving Christmas. Helped by the audience and Mrs Claus, Santa's elves endeavour to make sure that every child gets a present on Christmas with songs, magic and a special guest. Mrs Claus will also be giving out Nice List certificates!

Little ones will also love meeting Father Christmas himself when he stops off in Greenwich for some very special storytelling of Twas The Night Before Christmas, along with his granddaughter, Helper-Bean. Each child will receive a gift and have a photo opportunity with Father Christmas himself.

The stunning Chapel of St Peter & St Paul, regarded as one of the finest examples of 18th century neo-classical interiors - as seen in the latest season of Bridgerton – will provide a memorable setting for the annual carol services performed by the award-winning Trinity Laban Choir.

Festive Jazz Dining Evening under Mars is a unique dining experience in the iconic Painted Hall. Indulge in a delicious three course Christmas meal with friends and family, serenaded by a live vocalist and jazz band in this incredible setting, surrounded by the beautiful paintings and beneath Luke Jerram's out-of-this-world installation Mars.

In the Undercroft Café, visitors looking to treat themselves with something a little bit extra special can enjoy Festive Afternoon Teas.

The Old Royal Naval College's shops will also be stocked up for all your festive shopping. Discover a curated selection of books, gifts, cards, wrapping paper, and beautiful Christmas decorations.

