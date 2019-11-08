The Mousetrap UK Tour Announces Further Dates For 2020

The world renowned murder mystery The Mousetrap from Queen of Crime Dame Agatha Christie today announces further extensive dates for the hit UK tour which will return in 2020, opening at Poole Lighthouse from 21-25 January and then continuing to travel the length and breadth of the country until November 2020.

Television star Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire, A Fine Romance, Emmerdale) who joined the tour in the summer, will play Mrs Boyle through to July 2020, with further casting to be announced in due course. Following the success of the first ever UK tour in 2012, the timeless thriller returned to the road by popular demand in January 2019, and has been earning standout reviews from critics and public alike. Directed by Gareth Armstrong, the tour will visit more than 80 venues in total as it continues throughout 2020.

Now in its 68th year, The Mousetrap continues a record-breaking run in the West End where it recently celebrated its 28,000th performance at the St Martin's Theatre. First seen in Nottingham in 1952 starring Richard Attenborough and his wife Sheila Sim, The Mousetrap went on to become the world's longest running stage production following its West End transfer to The Ambassadors in 1952 and St Martin's in 1973 where it has played ever since.

The Mousetrap tour will return in 2020 at Poole Lighthouse and will then visit Hull New, Billingham Forum, Swindon Wyvern, Yeovil Octagon, Plymouth Theatre Royal, Leicester Haymarket, Aylesbury Waterside, Doncaster Cast, Dublin Gaiety, Cork Opera House, Inverness Eden Court, Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre, Hastings White Rock, Wolverhampton Grand, Skegness Embassy, Bath Theatre Royal, The Courtyard Hereford, Newcastle Theatre Royal, Southampton Mayflower, Weston-Super-Mare Playhouse, Shrewsbury Severn, Swansea Grand, Manchester Opera House, Buxton Opera House, Leeds Grand, Ipswich Regent, Cambridge Corn Exchange, New Brighton Floral Pavilion, Wellingborough Castle Theatre, Lichfield Garrick, Edinburgh Kings, King's Lynn Corn Exchange and Chelmsford Civic.

The full cast includes Susan Penhaligon (Mrs Boyle), Martin Allanson (Detective Sgt. Trotter), Laura Costello (Miss Casewell), Steven Elliott (Mr Paravicini), John Griffiths (Major Metcalf), Edith Kirkwood (Mollie Ralston), Adam Lilley (Giles Ralston) and George Naylor (Christopher Wren). Susan Penhaligon will perform with the tour through to Manchester Opera House with her final performance taking place on 18 July 2020. Further star casting for the role of Mrs Boyle will be announced in due course.





