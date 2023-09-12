The Big West End Walk Raises £3500 For Acting For Others

More than £3500 was raised for theatrical charity Acting for Others in the first Big West End Walk which took place on Sunday 10 September.

Many West End stars joined the team for the 14 mile route which toured 55 West End and Off West End theatres. With welcome pit stops hosted by Theatre Café, The Globe and The London Palladium.

The stars taking part included Bradley Jaden, Adam Pearce, J Richard Noel, Charlie Stemp, Joaquin Pedro Valdes, Rob Houchen, Adrian Hansel, Jon Scott Clark, Jonny Phillips, Sam O Rourke, Andy Rose, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Paul Isles, Paul Riddiford, Andy Rose, Jake Fisher and Hannah Ponting.

To sponsor West End Football Club for The Big West End Walk please follow this link: www.justgiving.com/page/westendwalk