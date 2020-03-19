The BBC Announces Virtual Arts Festival CULTURE IN QUARANTINE

Article Pixel Mar. 19, 2020  
The BBC Announces Virtual Arts Festival CULTURE IN QUARANTINE

The BBC is responding to the Covid-19 outbreak with a wonderful initiative: bringing arts and culture into the home via a virtual festival, Culture in Quarantine.

Jonty Claypoole, director of BBC Arts, praised "the clear determination of artists, performers, curators and producers to keep creating and connecting with audiences whatever the circumstances".

In support, the BBC has committed to keeping the arts alive in people's homes, using BBC radio and TV, BBC Sounds, iPlayer and digital platforms - in collaboration with organisations like Arts Council England.

This will include guides to shuttered exhibitions and permanent collections in museums and galleries, performances from musicians and comedians, and new plays commissioned and broadcast, plus gems pulled from the archive.

Confirmed shows include a recording of Mike Bartlett's play Albion, Emma Rice's Wise Children, and choreographer Crystal Pite's Revisor.




Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS Welcomes Brian Stokes Mitchell, Andrea Martin and More
  • VIDEO: Inside VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS Featuring Kelli O'Hara, Santino Fontana, and More
  • Photo Flash: TINA Hosts Special Performance to Benefit RAINN
  • TJ Martell Foundation's 12 Annual LA Wine Dinner Auction Raises Over $635,000 