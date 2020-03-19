The BBC Announces Virtual Arts Festival CULTURE IN QUARANTINE

The BBC is responding to the Covid-19 outbreak with a wonderful initiative: bringing arts and culture into the home via a virtual festival, Culture in Quarantine.

Jonty Claypoole, director of BBC Arts, praised "the clear determination of artists, performers, curators and producers to keep creating and connecting with audiences whatever the circumstances".

In support, the BBC has committed to keeping the arts alive in people's homes, using BBC radio and TV, BBC Sounds, iPlayer and digital platforms - in collaboration with organisations like Arts Council England.

This will include guides to shuttered exhibitions and permanent collections in museums and galleries, performances from musicians and comedians, and new plays commissioned and broadcast, plus gems pulled from the archive.

Confirmed shows include a recording of Mike Bartlett's play Albion, Emma Rice's Wise Children, and choreographer Crystal Pite's Revisor.





