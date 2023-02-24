Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Arts Foundation in the UK Announce 2023 Futures Awards

The five winning Fellows were revealed at an Award Ceremony on 23 February 2023.

Feb. 24, 2023  

The Arts Foundation has announced the five recipients of The Arts Foundation Futures Awards £10,000 Fellowships as:

Louise Lenborg Skajem, Bio Design Fellow

Akeim Toussaint Buck, Dance Theatre Fellow

Emily Mulenga, Digital Art Fellow

Iceboy Violet, Electronic Music Fellow

Gaia Holmes, Place Writing Fellow

The five winning Fellows were revealed at an Award Ceremony on 23 February 2023, presented in partnership with Leeds 2023: Year of Culture, at the Howard Assembly Room, Opera North, featuring a special welcome address from British visual artist, Claudette Johnson MBE.

The annual Arts Foundation Futures Awards support the UK's most promising artists and creatives at a pivotal moment in their career, providing £65,000 in unconditional grant funding, awarding five transformative £10,000 Fellowships, with all Shortlisted Artists receiving £1,000 towards the development of their practice.⁠

The awards mark 30 years of the Arts Foundation's support for independent artists in the UK since it was founded in 1993, and whose alumni include eminent artistic practitioners, such as Wayne McGregor, Asif Kapadia, Ali Smith, Rufus Norris and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye.

Mary Jane Edwards, Director of The Arts Foundation said:

"The ingenuity and breadth of the Arts Foundation Futures Awards 2023 Fellows and Shortlisted Artists is hugely energising. Unfortunately, we are still navigating a difficult period for our cultural sector, most keenly felt by our independent artists and freelancers. Now, more than ever the opportunity afforded by the Arts Foundation Futures Awards in recognising and financially supporting the livelihoods of artists and creatives feels so vital and urgent. We have no doubt all the artists' respective work will have a significant impact in their respective cultural fields, and it is a privilege to support their artistic practice and career trajectories."



