London Premiere of SAUNA BOY Opens This Week

Performances run 29th May -1st June.
The London premiere of SAUNA BOY by Dan Ireland-Reeves opens this week. Performances run from 29th May -1st June, Wed, Thurs and Friday at 7.45pm, Saturday at 8.45pm (60 mins) at Stage Door Theatre Drury Lane.
There are many stories to discover: the good, the bad and the downright lubricated. But as Dan learns the secrets of this hidden world and connects with its diverse patrons, he begins to realise that sex at the sauna is not always as simple as it seems.
From multi-award winning writer/performer Dan Ireland-Reeves comes a semi-autobiographical look behind the curtain of one of the world's most secretive and seductive industries.
Pulsing with frenetic energy and laced with sexual tension, Sauna Boy is guaranteed to touch you in more ways than one.
