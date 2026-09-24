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TRIUMPH by Caryl Churchill to Make World Premiere at Almeida Theatre

James Macdonald directs the short play starring Matthew Beard and Kate O'Flynn in a grim political satire.

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TRIUMPH by Caryl Churchill to Make World Premiere at Almeida Theatre

The Almeida Theatre has announced the world premiere of Triumph by Caryl Churchill. An urgent political allegory, this 15-minute play by acclaimed playwright Caryl Churchill (Fen; Cloud 9) plays for one week only. Directed by Olivier Award winner James Macdonald (Christmas Day; Waiting for Godot), and featuring Tony Award nominee Matthew Beard (The Testament of Ann Lee) and Emmy Award winner Kate O'Flynn (Widow's Bay), Triumph is a grim joke about where we are today. Tickets are on sale now.

Performances will run Friday 16 – Friday 23 October 2026.

For one week only, Triumph is a new short play by Caryl Churchill (Fen; Cloud 9) — with help from Suetonius's The Twelve Caesars.

Directed by James Macdonald (Christmas Day; Waiting for Godot), it features a cast including Tony Award nominee Matthew Beard (The Testament of Ann Lee; The Imitation Game) and Emmy Award winner Kate O'Flynn (Widow's Bay; My Lady Jane).

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