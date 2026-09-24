TRIUMPH by Caryl Churchill to Make World Premiere at Almeida Theatre

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Almeida Theatre has announced the world premiere of Triumph by Caryl Churchill. An urgent political allegory, this 15-minute play by acclaimed playwright Caryl Churchill (Fen; Cloud 9) plays for one week only. Directed by Olivier Award winner James Macdonald (Christmas Day; Waiting for Godot), and featuring Tony Award nominee Matthew Beard (The Testament of Ann Lee) and Emmy Award winner Kate O'Flynn (Widow's Bay), Triumph is a grim joke about where we are today. Tickets are on sale now.

Performances will run Friday 16 – Friday 23 October 2026.

For one week only, Triumph is a new short play by Caryl Churchill (Fen; Cloud 9) — with help from Suetonius's The Twelve Caesars.

Directed by James Macdonald (Christmas Day; Waiting for Godot), it features a cast including Tony Award nominee Matthew Beard (The Testament of Ann Lee; The Imitation Game) and Emmy Award winner Kate O'Flynn (Widow's Bay; My Lady Jane).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 15 Hrs 55 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming