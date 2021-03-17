TREASON THE MUSICAL Starring Lucie Jones, Oliver Tompsett and More Returns for Encore Screening

Following its World premiere and online concert screening, streamed from Cadogan Hall on 12-14 March, Treason The Musical is returning by popular demand.

For a special encore streamed performance, the online concert will now be available on-demand for a limited time from 26-28 March 2021, enabling a wider international audience across different time zones to be a part of this bold new musical's journey to life.

A historic tale of religious persecution and brutality, ending in an ambitious yet fateful plot to bring down both the monarchy and the government, Treason is an exciting new musical drama based on England's notorious gunpowder plot of 1605.

Receiving high acclaim from both audiences and critics alike, this plucky new British musical, which is currently in development ahead of a full scale West End production, has offered theatre fans and audiences a unique insight into the journey and progression of a new musical.

The concert is performed by a selection of some of the West End and Broadway's most gifted performers including Lucie Jones (Les Misérables, Waitress), Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet, Kinky Boots), Daniel Boys (Falsettos, Nativity Rocks!), Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis), Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked), Emmanuel Kojo (Oklahoma!, Show Boat), Rebecca LaChance (School of Rock, Beautiful), Cedric Neal (Chess, Motown), Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Caroline Or Change), and alongside the multi-talented poet, writer and performer, Debris Stevenson (Poet in da Corner), as the show's narrator.

With a fusion of original folk and pop songs, this wonderful new musical tells one of the most intriguing tales in England's history, and features a stunning score and lyrics by Ricky Allan, and book by Kieran Lynn and Ricky Allan. The musical's world premiere online concert, filmed at London's prestigious Cadogan Hall, is directed by Hannah Chissick, with musical supervision by Nick Pinchbeck and orchestration and additional arrangements by Matthew Malone.

Five of the musical's tracks have already been pre-released on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, and a further five new and unheard tracks from the show can also be heard in the online concert.

The five pre-released tracks currently available to stream are: Take Things Into Our Own Hands featuring Hadley Fraser, Waylon Jacobs, Emmanuel Kojo and Oliver Savile; The Day Elizabeth Died featuring Kelly Agbowu, Hadley Fraser, Waylon Jacobs, Emmanuel Kojo, Rebecca LaChance, Christina Modestou and Oliver Savile; Blind Faith featuring Rosalie Craig and Oliver Savile; The Promise featuring Daniel Boys and Oliver Savile; and The Cold, Hard, Ground featuring Hadley Fraser.

*Please note that the Treason in concert cast differ from the original track recording cast.