THRILLER LIVE Will Celebrate its 11th Birthday in the West End With its Very First Singalong Party

Thriller Live has been rocking London's Lyric Theatre since January 2009... and now the cast want you to be part of the show!



To celebrate Thriller Live's record-breaking 11th year in the West End, producers have announced the very first show where the audience will be able to sing along to Michael Jackson and Jackson 5 classics!



Thriller Live's very first Singalong show in the West End will be on Wednesday January 22 at 7.30pm.



A spokesman said: "MJ wrote some of the most iconic songs of the 20th century and they mean so much to fans of Thriller Live who have celebrated them at over 4,000 West End performances to date. For many, the temptation to join in with the show's catchy hits including 'I Want You Back', 'ABC', 'Rock With You' 'Can You Feel It', 'PYT', 'Beat It', 'Smooth Criminal', 'Man In The Mirror', 'Billie Jean', 'Thriller','Bad' and 'Black or White' can be almost unbearable. Our Singalong night will be a celebration of that and a chance for our energetic, passionate audiences to be a step closer to our talented cast. This unique performance promises to be a night at the theatre, a party and a rock concert all in one!"



For one night only, audience members will be able to sing their favourite songs along with the cast, and without fear of upsetting the theatre noise police!



www.thrillerlive.com



THRILLER LIVE INFORMATION



Lyric Theatre

Shaftesbury Avenue,

London

W1D 7ES



Booking until Sunday

26 April 2020



Tuesday - Friday, 7.30pm

Saturday, 4pm & 8pm

Sunday, 3.30pm & 7.30pm



Running time: 2hrs 20mins

including one interval



Tickets: from £32.00

No booking fee if booked in person

at the box office



Box office: 0330 333 4812





