THREADS to Open at Hackney Empire as 2026 Artist Development Programme Production

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Tickets are on sale now for this year's Artist Development Programme (ADP) production, Threads, produced by Hackney Empire, working with Ameena Hamid, which will be performed on the Hackney Empire main stage on Saturday 8 August 2026, with performances at 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

Created with and performed by a company of over 50 young artists and creatives aged 14–19, Threads is a newly devised production with live, original songs and music, that reflects the voices, questions and creativity of young people today, while continuing Hackney Empire's long-standing commitments to championing marginalised and global majority creatives, and developing meaningful pathways into the creative industries.

In the heart of a close-knit community, a small tailoring shop quietly hums with the rhythms of everyday life.

At its centre is Mama, the steady hand who holds everything together. She's a protector, organiser, and the glue of the community. But while she's always looking out for everyone else, her own dreams have slowly been pushed to the side.

Her shop, Snip & Stitch, is more than a business. It's a safe space, a meeting point, and a place where people connect. Through fabric, fittings and everyday chats, we get to know the people who come through its doors, their kindness, their conflicts, their love stories, and the small, quiet ways they keep going.

But as the textile industry shifts, Snip & Stitch starts to feel the pressure. What once felt permanent now feels fragile. The community is forced to face difficult questions: what are they holding on to, and what might need to change?

Critically acclaimed and award-winning director Stef O'Driscoll returns to direct, following her work on the 2025 ADP show, The Kindling. Stef is known for centring contemporary stories with a social-political heart, with credits including A History of Water in the Middle East (Royal Court), With A Little Bit of Luck (BBC Radio & Music Awards Best Radio Production), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Lyric Hammersmith) and Hopelessly Devoted (Kae Tempest).

This year's creative team brings together leading theatre professionals, returning ADP collaborators and former ADP participants now forging independent creative careers. ADP alumni returning in professional roles include Joelthomas Coleallison (Writer in Residence), Khalif Shakeil Edwards (Movement Director), Tjai Coleallison (Assistant Musical Director), Hannah Schlenker (Designer), Sherna Simpson-Thomas (Lead Scenic Fabricator), Heleina Stefanos (Trainee Design Assistant), Alana Chin (Assistant Dramaturg), Nate Owusu-Ansah and Jamal Abdul (Drama Assistants), Nadia Musah (Co-Company Manager), Joedane Brown (Trainee Band Assistant), Ariane Jeffrey (Trainee Vocal Assistant) and Mercedes Dean (Trainee Company Stage Manager).

Also returning to ADP are Ellie Fulcher (Dramaturg), Jessica Kaliisa (Assistant Director), Elijah Aduu (Band Director) and Lorna McGinty (Executive Producer), alongside artists newly joining the ADP creative team for 2026, including Hanna Dimtsu (Choreographer), Ruben Alridge (Dance Assistant), Ashton Moore (Musical Director), Vivienne Isebor (Vocal Director), Sylvia Darkwa Ohemeng (Company Stage Manager), Applied Scripted Arc (Pre-production Dramaturgy Support), Freya Proudlock (Co-Company Manager) and Ameena Hamid (Producer).

Among the team's wider credits are major West End productions including The Lion King, Motown the Musical, Thriller Live, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical and West End Musical Christmas; alongside work with organisations including the Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre, Royal Court, Young Vic, Lyric Hammersmith, Soho Theatre, Bush Theatre, Donmar Warehouse, Sadler's Wells, Theatre Royal Stratford East and the London Symphony Orchestra.

As Hackney Empire looks ahead to its landmark 125th anniversary year under CEO Chris Sudworth's Hackney:Central vision, and Creative Futures approaches 25 years of transformational work with young people in 2027, the 2026 Artist Development Programme reflects the organisation's wider ambition to support the ambitions of artists and young people, develop a more representative arts workforce, and ensure Hackney Empire remains a creative home for Hackney's communities, on and off its stage.

Through Threads, young artists are supported to create ambitious new work for the main stage, that showcases and celebrates the extraordinary impact, artistic and skills legacy, and future of Hackney Empire's Creative Futures work.

Stef O'Driscoll, Director of Threads, said, “I'm delighted to be returning to Hackney Empire's Artist Development Programme for Threads. ADP is such an exciting project, where a team of brilliant young artists and industry professionals come together to create a show like no other; one that showcase young people's talents, builds community and tells an important story. It's a brilliant opportunity for all involved and I'm looking forward to getting started.

“Threads is a story about community, connection and change, and I'm looking forward to working with this year's company as they bring their ideas, energy and creativity to the production.”

Lorna McGinty, Head of Learning and Participation at Hackney Empire, said, “Hackney Empire's Artist Development Programme is one of the highlights of our Creative Futures calendar. It's a privilege to work with such an exceptional group of young artists, and to observe them grow and flourish over the summer. The programme gives young people the opportunity to work with leading theatre professionals, to develop their confidence and skills, and see themselves as part of the future of this industry.

“As Hackney Empire looks ahead to its landmark 125th anniversary year, and Creative Futures approaches 25 years of transformational work with young people, Threads speaks directly to our wider ambitions for the organisation: to support artists and young people, champion more representative creative pathways, and ensure Hackney Empire remains a creative home for the communities we serve. We are hugely proud of this year's company and can't wait to welcome audiences to see what they create.”

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