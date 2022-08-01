THE TRIALS Leads Our Top 10 London Shows For August

August continues a fantastic summer of theatre in London. From an intriguing study of how the future generations will judge climate change in The Trials at the Donmar, to grizzly history in Terrible Tudors, to a masterclass in Bollywood dancing, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features.

1. The Trials, Donmar Warehouse

An intriging new play by Dawn King and directed by Natalie Abrahami, focusing on the climate crisis and how our generation may be judged. The jurors are children, but are they delivering justice, or serving revenge?

Over half of the company of The Trials will be making their professional debuts, so this is a show to spot some future stage stars.

12-27 August. Get tickets here.

2. Terrible Tudors , Garrick Theatre

A perfect family show for the summer holidays. We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead. So it's time to prepare yourselves for Terrible Tudors live on stage.

From the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth, hear the legends (and the lies!) about the torturing Tudors. Find out the fate of Henry's headless wives and his punch up with the Pope. Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed. Survive the Spanish Armada as they launch their attack. It's history with the nasty bits left in!

Until 3 September. Get tickets here.

3. You Know We Belong Together, Southbank Centre

Julia Hales has watched every single episode of Australian soap opera Home and Away since it first aired in 1988, but she's never seen another person with Down syndrome in the cast. She dreams of landing a role in her favourite show and finding love.

This live documentary is at once a universal story of love, loss and friendship, and deeply personal exploration of the frustrations and aspirations of living with Down syndrome. Hales and a cast of six Western Australian actors put their own lives on stage, mixing their experiences and personal day-to-day realities with monologues, video, scenes, dance and song. All juxtaposed on the setting of the famous diner at Summer Bay.

18-20 August. Get tickets here.

4. The Camden Fringe, North London

More than 200 events have already been announced for the North London alternative to the Edinburgh Fringe. The Camden Fringe was set up in 2006, offering performers the chance to try out new material and different ideas in a supportive setting, with less time and financial commitments. There is a full programme of theatre, comedy, dance and musical offerings, with participating venues stretching from Highgate to Covent Garden, so you're bound to find something to appeal.

1-28 August. Get tickets here.

5. Cruise , Apollo Theatre

Cruise is the true story of what should have been Michael Spencer's last night on Earth. Recently nominated for the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Play and following rave reviews, the theatre show returns to London's West End for a strictly limited run.

When Michael is diagnosed with HIV in 1984, he's told he'll have four years to live. So, with the clock ticking, he and his partner, Dave, decide to sell their house, flog the car, spend everything they have and party like it's the last days of Rome. Then, with all his affairs taken care of, Michael... survives.

Based on a true story and centred on one night in Soho, Cruise is a celebration of queer culture, with an irresistible 80s soundtrack. It promises to make you laugh, cry, and inspire us all to live every day as if it's our last.

13 August-4 September. Get tickets here.

6. Treason The Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Treason is the explosive new musical about the gunpowder plot, set to completely blow you away, featuring stunning music by RICKY ALLAN and book and lyrics by RICKY ALLAN and Kieran Lynn.

Having been streamed in March 2021, it will be live in concert, in front of an audience, for the very first time at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane this summer, starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, Bradley Jaden and Simon-Anthony Rhoden. Songs such as "Take Things Into Our Own Hands"; "The Cold Hard Ground"; and "The Day Elizabeth Died" have already done very well on Spotify, making this is a premiere not to be missed.

22-23 August. Get tickets here.

7. South Pacific, Sadlers Wells

Chichester Festival Theatre's critically-acclaimed production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific transfers to Sadler's Wells this summer for a strictly limited season.

This powerful love story, set on a South Pacific island during World War ll, is brought thrillingly to life in an epic new production directed by Chichester Festival Theatre's Artistic Director Daniel Evans. A sensational cast of over thirty is led by Julian Ovenden, Gina Beck, Rob Houchen, Joanna Ampil and Sera Maehara. Featuring a full orchestra, this ravishing musical is set to be the must-see theatrical event of the year.

Running until 28 August. Get tickets here.

8. Attenborough & His Animals, Wilton's Music Hall

This madcap show returns to the UK following a sell out Edinburgh Fringe season and world tour in 2019 and sell-out Adelaide Fringe seasons in 2020 and 2021.

See the magic of David Attenborough live. A blue whale swims through the depths. Racer snakes pursue an iguana across the desert. Two hapless fools recreate wonderful scenes of the natural world.

Catch this award-winning show for an epic display of clowning, physical theatre and the largest range of animals you will ever see on stage. A must-see for the whole family.

30 August-3 September. Get tickets here.

9. Beyond Bollywood, Peacock Theatre

Returning to the West End after great success in 2015, Beyond Bollywood is a breathtakingly colourful extravaganza, taking audiences on a journey through Indian culture, dance, and music, and presenting the vibrancy and beauty of Bollywood through a myriad of mesmerising Indian dance genres, including Kalbelia, Lezim, Bihu, Garba and Kathak.

Written, choreographed, and directed by Rajeev Goswami, this show follows Shaily Shergill as she leaves behind her German home to venture in to India, on a mission to fulfill her mother's dying wish of reviving her family's failing theatre. Will Shaily's sacrifices be worth it and will she manage to create an unforgettable show?

24 August-3 September. Get tickets here.

10. All Of Us, National Theatre

A powerful new play about making a stand, written by Francesca Martinez, the award-winning author, comedian and actor, and directed by Ian Rickson (Paradise, Translations).

Jess has a great life: a job she loves, a sharp sense of humour and a close group of friends. When austerity threatens the world she has worked hard to build, Jess makes a stand to protect those she holds most dear.

Capturing the humour, sadness and joy of everyday life, All of Us promises to be a passionate and timely look at the human cost of abandoning those who struggle to fit in.

Playing until 24 September. Get tickets here.