THE SON Partners With YoungMinds For West End Transfer

For its West End Transfer, the Kiln Theatre's critically acclaimed production of Florian Zeller's The Son will partner with YoungMinds - the UK's leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health.

The production, which opens at the Duke of York's Theatre on 2 September, with previews from 24 August, and runs until 2 November, will offer the opportunity to make a donation on ticket purchases, as well and having donation points for the charity throughout the theatre. On World Mental Health Day on Thursday 10 October, the performance will be dedicated to the charity with bucket collections post show across the house.

Director of the production, Michael Longhurst commented, "It was important to us as a company to partner with YoungMinds - they are a brilliant and vital organisation whose work impacts daily on young lives across the UK. They felt the perfect companion to our production of Florian Zeller's masterpiece The Son, to help us do full justice to Nicolas' story."

Written by the internationally acclaimed Florian Zeller, lauded by The Guardian as 'the most exciting playwright of our time', The Son is directed by the award-winning Michael Longhurst and forms the final part of the critically acclaimed trilogy with The Father and The Mother.

I'm telling you. I don't understand what's happening to me.

Nicolas is going through a difficult phase after his parents' divorce. He's listless, skipping school, lying and thinks that moving in with his father and his new family may help. A fresh start. When he doesn't settle there either, he decides that going back to his mother's may be the answer. When change feels like the only way to survive, what will he do when the options begin to run out?

YoungMinds is the UK's leading charity fighting for a future where all young minds are supported and empowered, whatever the challenges. We're here to make sure they get the best possible mental health support and have the resilience to overcome life's difficulties.

For more information please visit www.youngminds.org.uk





