THE SHARK IS BROKEN Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Next Year

The tour kicks off in January at Oxford Playhouse.

By: Aug. 01, 2024
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Next Year Image
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1975 iconic blockbuster Jaws, the critically acclaimed Olivier award-nominated West End and Broadway production, The Shark Is Broken, will embark on a UK and Ireland tour next year. 

Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon and inspired by Robert Shaw’s experience playing ‘Quint’ in Jaws, The Shark Is Broken is the brilliantly funny play which celebrates movie history as it peeks at the choppy waters behind Hollywood’s first blockbuster and imagines what happened on board ‘The Orca’ when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s epic movie.

Starring Ian Shaw (Warhorse, Common) as his father, Robert Shaw, the UK and Ireland tour will open at Oxford Playhouse on Thursday 23 January and will tour to a further 14 venues culminating with a week at The Gaiety Theatre in Dublin until 17 May 2025. Tickets are now on sale at most venues with further dates coming soon (see tour listings overleaf).  

Casting for the roles of Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss are to be announced. 

FADE IN: The open ocean, 1974. Filming is delayed… again. The lead actors - theatre veteran Robert Shaw and young Hollywood hotshots Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider - are crammed into a too-small boat, entirely at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to cinematic magic… if it doesn’t sink them all. 

Following its critical and sell-out success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019, The Shark Is Broken transferred to the West End in 2021 playing at the Ambassadors Theatre for a limited season where it enjoyed an extended run due to huge popular demand and an Olivier award nomination for Best Comedy Play. In July 2023 the production transferred to Broadway for a 16-week run at the John Golden Theatre where it garnered fresh critical acclaim.

Tour Dates

Thu 23 – Sat 25 January
OXFORD Playhouse – onsale soon
Eves: 7.30pm, Mat: Sat 2.30pm
11-12 Beaumont St, Oxford OX1 2LW
01865 305305 | oxfordplayhouse.com
 
Tue 28 Jan – Sat 1 February
MALVERN Theatres 
Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm
Grange Road, Great Malvern, Worcs WR14 3HB
01684 892277 | malvern-theatres.co.uk
 
Tue 4 – Sat 8 February
SALFORD The Lowry
Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2pm
Pier 8, The Quays, Salford M50 3AZ
0161 876 2000 | thelowry.com
 
Mon 17 – Sat 22 February 
RICHMOND Theatre
Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm
Little Green, Richmond TW9 1QJ
 
Wed 26 Feb – Sat 1 Mar
NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal
Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu 2pm, Sat 2.30pm
Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND
0115 989 5555 | trch.co.uk
 
Mon 3 – Sat 8 March
BATH Theatre Royal – onsale soon
Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm
Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET
01224 448844 | theatreroyal.org.uk
 
Tue 11 – Sat 15 March
CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre
Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm
The Friars, Canterbury, Kent CT1 2AS
01227 787787 | marlowetheatre.com
 
Tue 18 – Sat 22 March
NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal – onsale soon
Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu 2pm, Sat 2.30pm
100 Grey Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne NE1 6BR  
0191 232 7010 | theatreroyal.co.uk
 
Mon 24 – Sat 29 March
GUILDFORD Yvonne Arnaud Theatre
Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm
Millbrook, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3UX 
01483 44 00 00 | yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
 
Mon 31 Mar – Sat 5 April
PLYMOUTH Theatre Royal – onsale soon
Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm
Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR
01752 267222 | theatreroyal.com
 
Mon 7 – Sat 12 April
BRIGHTON Theatre Royal
Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm
New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD
 
Tue 22 – Sat 26 April
CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre 
Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Wed, Fri & Sat 2pm
7-10 Regent St, Cheltenham GL50 1HQ
01242 572573 | everymantheatre.org.uk
 
Tue 29 Apr – Sat 3 May
POOLE Lighthouse – onsale soon
Eves: 7.45pm, Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm
21 Kingland Road, Poole, Dorset BH15 1UG
01202 280000 | lighthousepoole.co.uk
 
Tue 6 – Sat 10 May
BIRMINGHAM The Rep 
Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm
Broad St, Birmingham B1 2EP
0121 236 4455 | birmingham-rep.co.uk
 
Tue 13 – Sat 17 May
DUBLIN, IRELAND The Gaiety – onsale soon
Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm
King St S, Dublin 2, Ireland



