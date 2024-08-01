THE SHARK IS BROKEN Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Next Year

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1975 iconic blockbuster Jaws, the critically acclaimed Olivier award-nominated West End and Broadway production, The Shark Is Broken, will embark on a UK and Ireland tour next year.

Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon and inspired by Robert Shaw’s experience playing ‘Quint’ in Jaws, The Shark Is Broken is the brilliantly funny play which celebrates movie history as it peeks at the choppy waters behind Hollywood’s first blockbuster and imagines what happened on board ‘The Orca’ when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s epic movie.

Starring Ian Shaw (Warhorse, Common) as his father, Robert Shaw, the UK and Ireland tour will open at Oxford Playhouse on Thursday 23 January and will tour to a further 14 venues culminating with a week at The Gaiety Theatre in Dublin until 17 May 2025. Tickets are now on sale at most venues with further dates coming soon (see tour listings overleaf).

Casting for the roles of Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss are to be announced.

FADE IN: The open ocean, 1974. Filming is delayed… again. The lead actors - theatre veteran Robert Shaw and young Hollywood hotshots Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider - are crammed into a too-small boat, entirely at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to cinematic magic… if it doesn’t sink them all.

Following its critical and sell-out success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019, The Shark Is Broken transferred to the West End in 2021 playing at the Ambassadors Theatre for a limited season where it enjoyed an extended run due to huge popular demand and an Olivier award nomination for Best Comedy Play. In July 2023 the production transferred to Broadway for a 16-week run at the John Golden Theatre where it garnered fresh critical acclaim.

Tour Dates

Thu 23 – Sat 25 January

OXFORD Playhouse – onsale soon

Eves: 7.30pm, Mat: Sat 2.30pm

11-12 Beaumont St, Oxford OX1 2LW

Tue 28 Jan – Sat 1 February

MALVERN Theatres

Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Grange Road, Great Malvern, Worcs WR14 3HB

Tue 4 – Sat 8 February

SALFORD The Lowry

Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2pm

Pier 8, The Quays, Salford M50 3AZ

0161 876 2000 | thelowry.com

Mon 17 – Sat 22 February

RICHMOND Theatre

Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Little Green, Richmond TW9 1QJ

Wed 26 Feb – Sat 1 Mar

NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal

Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu 2pm, Sat 2.30pm

Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND

0115 989 5555 | trch.co.uk

Mon 3 – Sat 8 March

BATH Theatre Royal – onsale soon

Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET

Tue 11 – Sat 15 March

CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre

Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

The Friars, Canterbury, Kent CT1 2AS

Tue 18 – Sat 22 March

NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal – onsale soon

Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu 2pm, Sat 2.30pm

100 Grey Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne NE1 6BR

0191 232 7010 | theatreroyal.co.uk

Mon 24 – Sat 29 March

GUILDFORD Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Millbrook, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3UX

01483 44 00 00 | yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Mon 31 Mar – Sat 5 April

PLYMOUTH Theatre Royal – onsale soon

Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR

Mon 7 – Sat 12 April

BRIGHTON Theatre Royal

Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD

Tue 22 – Sat 26 April

CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre

Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Wed, Fri & Sat 2pm

7-10 Regent St, Cheltenham GL50 1HQ

Tue 29 Apr – Sat 3 May

POOLE Lighthouse – onsale soon

Eves: 7.45pm, Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm

21 Kingland Road, Poole, Dorset BH15 1UG

Tue 6 – Sat 10 May

BIRMINGHAM The Rep

Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Broad St, Birmingham B1 2EP

0121 236 4455 | birmingham-rep.co.uk

Tue 13 – Sat 17 May

DUBLIN, IRELAND The Gaiety – onsale soon

Eves: 7.30pm, Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm