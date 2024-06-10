THE REAL THING Comes to The Old Vic, Starring James McArdle and Bel Powley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Vic has announced a new production of Tom Stoppard's comedy The Real Thing, directed by Max Webster (Macbeth, Life of Pi) and starring James McArdle (Mare of Easttown, The Tragedy of Macbeth) and Bel Powley (A Small Light, The Morning Show).

Annie is an actress, Henry is a playwright, and fiction the backdrop to life. Hardly a recipe for a faithful marriage, especially when it started as an affair.

But does it matter how it began if what they have is the real thing?

Diving through layers of play and performance, reality and deceit, The Real Thing is Tom Stoppard's kaleidoscopic comedy of love, infidelity and the stories we tell.

The Real Thing is at The Old Vic from 22 August to 26 October, with a press performance on 03 September.

Max Webster said: ‘The Real Thing has always been one of my favourite plays and it's a great honour to be directing it at one of my favourite theatres, The Old Vic, with this extraordinary cast.'

Set and Costume is by Peter McKintosh, Lighting by Richard Howell, Sound by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and Casting by Jessica Ronane CDG, with the rest of the creative team and cast to be announced.

Tickets go on sale today from 12pm BST.

