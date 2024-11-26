THE RAYMOND GUBBAY CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL Returns To The Barbican London In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The annual Raymond Gubbay Christmas Festival returns to the Barbican London this December with a lineup of festive events, with something for everyone.

From epic orchestral tributes to legendary film composers like Hans Zimmer and John Williams, celebrating the iconic music we all know and love, to cosy candlelit concerts, lively carol sing-alongs, and the highly anticipated Big Christmas Party, this celebration promises to enchant and entertain throughout the holiday season.

The month-long festive celebrations are the perfect way to revel in the Christmas spirit that we all love and will feature a mixture of performances, including from the likes of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Glenn Miller Orchestra.

The Raymond Gubbay Christmas festival will also include The Big Christmas Party, featuring a blend of festive pop hits and traditional favourites, as well as four headline singers.

The action will kick off at the London Barbican on Saturday 7th December with A Gospel Christmas featuring the thrilling Flames Collective and run until Wednesday 1st January, when the New Year will be welcomed in with a celebration of classical favourites at the New Year's Day Proms.

The schedule of events is as follows:

A Gospel Christmas

Saturday, 7th December at 7:30pm

Get into the Christmas spirit with the Flames Collective, an electrifying gospel choir that has wowed audiences with their performances at the 2024 Brit Awards and the O2.

Christmas with King's College Choir

Friday, 20th December at 7:30pm

Join the Choir of King's College, Cambridge and the Crouch End Festival Chorus for a glorious evening of carols and festive classics. A family favourite.

Candlelit Carols

Saturday, 21st December at 2:30pm

Immerse yourself in a stunning candlelit setting for a concert of carols and seasonal music.

Christmas Carol Singalong

Sunday, 22nd December at 2:30pm & 5:15pm

Join in the fun with a festive singalong. Carols and Christmas classics in a candlelit setting.

The Big Christmas Party

Monday, 23rd December at 7:30pm

The Big Christmas Party will boast a blend of festive pop hits and traditional favourites, featuring a dazzling live ensemble band, four headline singers TBA and incredible live music.

Glenn Miller Orchestra

27th December at 2:30pm

Swing back in time with the UK's most celebrated big band, the Glenn Miller Orchestra. Enjoy wartime hits and 1940s classics. John James joins Mark Porter and Ray McVay with a tribute to The Kings Of Swing plus the Sing Time Jivers and The London Belles.

The Best of John Williams

Friday, 27th December at 7:30pm

Experience the iconic scores of legendary composer John Williams with an awe-inspiring concert featuring music from Harry Potter, Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and more.

Beethoven's Ninth

Saturday, 28th December at 7:30pm

Join the renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for a thrilling performance of Beethoven's monumental Choral Symphony, crowned by the climactic "Ode to Joy."

The Four Seasons by Candlelight

Sunday, 29th December at 2:30pm

The verve and virtuosity of the 18th century is brought to life in this enchanting concert staged in a candle-lit style setting with an evocative programme crowned by Vivaldi's sublime masterpiece.

Music of the Movies: The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones and Beyond

Sunday, 29th December at 7:30pm

Dive into the worlds of fantasy as a full symphony orchestra and choir perform music from The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, Game of Thrones, and more.

The Holiday with Live Orchestra

Monday, 30th December at 7:30pm

Experience the heartwarming Christmas film The Holiday like never before with its score performed live by a full concert orchestra alongside the film.

The Music of Zimmer vs Williams

Tuesday, 31st December at 7:30pm

It's the ultimate film score showdown as the London Concert Orchestra presents the best music from two of the greatest film composers of all time, Hans Zimmer and John Williams.

New Year's Day Proms

Wednesday, 1st January at 3:00pm

Ring in the new year with a stirring celebration of classical favourites, including a complimentary drink.

Comments