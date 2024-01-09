THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Will Come to UK Cinemas in March

The production closes in the West End on 23 March.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

The Motive and the Cue

The Motive and the Cue is headed to cinemas in the UK beginning in March! The production, which closes in the West End on 23 March, will be showing on the big screen beginning just days before on 21 March.

Tickets are on sale now for showings through Monday, 10 June. Learn more and get tickets here.

About The Motive and the Cue

Sam Mendes directs Johnny Flynn as Richard BurtonMark Gatiss as John Gielgud and Tuppence Middleton as Elizabeth Taylor, in this fierce and funny new play by Jack Thorne, offering a glimpse into the politics of a rehearsal room and the relationship between art and celebrity.

1964: Richard Burton, newly married to Elizabeth Taylor, is to play the title role in an experimental new Broadway production of Hamlet under John Gielgud’s exacting direction.

But as rehearsals progress, two ages of theatre collide and the collaboration between actor and director soon threatens to unravel.

The hugely celebrated production of The Motive and the Cue transfers to the West End this December for 15 weeks only, following a sold-out run at The National Theatre.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet




