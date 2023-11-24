Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for West End Transfer of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE

The show will play for a strictly limited run at the Noël Coward Theatre from 9 December until 23 March 2024.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

Rehearsal images have been released for the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions critically acclaimed West End transfer, The Motive and the Cue.  See the photos below.

Recent winner of ‘Best Play’ at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards, this ‘brilliant new play’(Financial Times), written by Jack Thorne and directed by Sam Mendes, is inspired by the making of Richard Burton and Sir John Gielgud’s landmark Broadway production of Hamlet in 1964.  Offering a glimpse into the politics of a rehearsal room and the relationship between art and celebrity, The Motive and the Cue will play for a strictly limited run at the Noël Coward Theatre from 9 December until 23 March 2024.

Following a sold-out run at the National Theatre, Johnny Flynn, Mark Gatiss and Tuppence Middleton return to play the iconic roles of Richard Burton, John Gielgud and Elizabeth Taylor in this ‘thrilling rollercoaster of high drama’ (The Sunday Times).

Joining them in this ‘theatrical extravaganza’ (Evening Standard) is, Allan Corduner as Hume Cronyn, Sarah Woodward as Eileen Herlie, Rebecca Collingwood as Linda Marsh, Luke Norris as William Redfield, Laurence Ubong Williams as Hugh McHaffie, Elena Delia as Jessica Levy, Huw Parmenter as Clement Fowler, Shaun Yusuf McKeeas Robert Milli, Adam Sina as Frederick Young, Ryan Ellsworth as George Voskovec, Daniel Krikler as Dillon Evans and Waiter, David Tarkenter as Alfred Drake, Kate Tydman as Christine Cooper, Mark Extance as Mick Burrows and Stephanie Siadatan as Susannah Mason.

1964: Richard Burton, newly married to Elizabeth Taylor, is to play the title role in an experimental new Broadway production of Hamlet under John Gielgud’s exacting direction. But as rehearsals progress, two ages of theatre collide and the collaboration between actor and director soon threatens to unravel.

Photo Credit: Marc Douet

The Motive and the Cue
Johnny Flynn

The Motive and the Cue
Johnny Flynn

The Motive and the Cue
Mark Gatiss

The Motive and the Cue
Johnny Flynn & Sam Mendes

The Motive and the Cue
Allan Corduner

The Motive and the Cue
Luke Norris

The Motive and the Cue
Johnny Flynn & Mark Gatiss

The Motive and the Cue
The company

The Motive and the Cue
Sam Mendes and the company

The Motive and the Cue
Johnny Flynn & Tuppence Middleton

The Motive and the Cue
Tuppence Middleton & Sam Mendes

The Motive and the Cue
The company


