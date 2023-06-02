THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Will Have World Premiere @sohoplace, Listen to the First Song Here!

The world premiere of the new British musical The Little Big Things, based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser, opens @sohoplace on 2 September, with press night on 14 September, and runs until 25 November 2023.

An extraordinary true story about an ordinary young man.



When one moment changes everything, Henry finds himself split between a past he no longer recognises and a future he can't even begin to imagine. As he learns to navigate this new world, can he find a way to take control of his life, and keep his family from falling apart?



Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is a new British musical with an explosive theatrical pop soundtrack in a world premiere production.



This uplifting and colourful new musical is a life-affirming story of courage, transformation and a reminder that it's the little things that really do matter the most.

An avid sportsman and academy player with a premiership Rugby club, Henry Fraser's life changed forever when in 2009 he had a diving accident. From that moment he had a new life to live as a tetraplegic and new circumstances to accept and adapt to. Henry's defiance and determination to prosper against devastating odds led to him wheeling himself out of hospital a whole year earlier than predicted. Today he is a successful artist, inspirational speaker and best-selling author.

Henry Fraser said: “There have been many things that have happened since my accident that I never thought about in life, never planned and really surprised me, in a great way. This musical is one of those moments. The guys have been great to work with and the moment they played me a couple of songs I was sold. I still can't believe it's actually happening and it makes me incredibly excited and nervous.”

Created by a young team of exciting theatre makers, The Little Big Things has music by Nick Butcher (Loved Before), lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling (Techies: The Musical), a book by Joe White (Blackout Songs – Olivier Award nominated), and is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet – Olivier Award winner, and Tony Award nominated).

Luke Sheppard said: “After an incredible development process over the last few years, ﻿it's a privilege to be welcoming the world to this brand-new musical premiering at London's newest theatre. With an extraordinary true story at the centre of it and an electrifying new score, we can't wait to bring this thrilling new production to the stage.”

Starring Ed Larkin as Man Henry Fraser and Jonny Amies as Boy Henry Fraser, with further casting to be announced.

Ed Larkin said: "It's an honour to be able to tell this story and be trusted with such a role. To be making my West End debut in a musical as a wheelchair user feels incredible. I haven't seen wheelchair users in musical theatre in the UK, so I feel honoured to be a part of a cast that is telling this story and pushing the boundaries of what's expected on a West End stage.”

Also released exclusively today is the production's title track, 'The Little Big Things'. Listen below:

Nick Butcher said: “Getting to know Henry Fraser and his family has been both a joy and a key part of the song writing process. Many of our personal conversations inspired songs within the show both honouring and expanding on Henry's autobiography. It's a rollercoaster of a ride musically, much like Henry and his family's emotional journey in the show.”

When Producer Michael Harrison heard a demo tape of music for a brand new musical from an exciting up and coming British theatre team, he stopped in his tracks. When he read the inspiring book it was based on – The Little Big Things by Henry Fraser – he knew he wanted to bring this uplifting and heart-warming story to the West End. By serendipitous coincidence, Nica Burns was in the process of building the first new West End theatre in 50 years @sohoplace with unrivalled accessibility. Over garden meetings during Covid constraints, Michael shared the project with Nica and together they agreed to produce this unique world premiere production in the West End's newest theatre.