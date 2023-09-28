THE HOUSE WITH CHICKEN LEGS Comes to Southbank Centre This Christmas

Performances run from 13 until 30 December 2023.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

The Olivier-nominated theatre company Les Enfants Terribles and HOME Manchester will present the London premiere of their highly acclaimed co-production The House with Chicken Legs this Winter with a Christmas holiday run at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall from 13 until 30 December 2023 (press night: 15 December, 7pm). 

Bringing Sophie Anderson's best-selling novel to life, this critically acclaimed show transports audiences to a world inspired by Baba Yaga through live music, intricate puppetry and projection. The story follows Marinka, a young girl who dreams of a normal life, where she can stay somewhere long enough to make friends; but there’s one problem – her house has chicken legs and moves on without warning.  The show is funny, thought-provoking and full of life as it deftly navigates the complexities of loss from a whole new perspective.  

The cast of The House with Chicken Legs is Eve de Leon Allen as Marinka, Lisa Howard as Baba, Dan Willisas Jackdaw, Michael Barker as Ben, Elouise Warboys as Nina and Stephanie Levi-John as Yaga, all of whom currently star in the production’s Autumn tour. 

Sophie Anderson, author of The House with Chicken Legs, said: “I am utterly thrilled that The House with Chicken Legs will be enthralling and enchanting audiences at such a spectacular London venue. Les Enfants Terribles are a constellation of talent who have created something incredibly special. The show is bursting with breathtaking, heart-swelling, soul-expanding music and magic and will be the perfect treat for everyone to enjoy this festive season.” 

James Seager, Co-Director of The House with Chicken Legs and Les Enfants Terribles, said: "After a hugely successful run last year in Manchester and a nationwide tour this year, I am extremely excited to be bringing The House with Chicken Legs to the Southbank Centre this Christmas. As a magical piece of theatre I can't wait to transport audiences to our beautifully gothic musical that is truly suitable for all with laughs, emotion and bucket loads of charm!" 

The London run comes hot on the heels of an Autumn tour, with forthcoming dates including Theatre Royal Plymouth (4-7 October), Harlequin Theatre, Redhill (11-14 October), Aberystwyth Arts Centre (18-20 October), Bacon Theatre, Cheltenham (26-28 October), New Theatre Royal Portsmouth (2-3 November), Crescent Theatre, Birmingham (7-10 November) and The Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple (14-18 November).  

The production had its world premiere at HOME Manchester in 2022, where it won an Offie Commendation (OffComm) recognising excellence in theatre outside of London. 

The House with Chicken Legs is Written by Sophie Anderson and Adapted by Oliver Lansley and Directed by Oliver LansleyJames Seager with Music & Sound Design by Alexander Wolfe, Songs Co-written by Alexander WolfeOliver Lansley, Costume & Puppetry Design by Samuel Wyer, Set Design by Jasmine Swan, Video Design by Nina Dunn, Lighting Design by Jane Lalljee and Original Illustrations by Melissa Castrillón and Elisa Paganelli © Usborne Publishing Ltd, 2018.   

Les Enfants Terribles is dedicated to creating original and engaging theatre that puts the audience at the centre of the story. Known for their striking visual aesthetic and innovative use of props, puppetry and live music, they explore unique ways of telling stories and immersing audiences in new, weird and wonderful worlds. Run by Artistic Director Oliver Lansley and Creative Director James Seager, the company has received consistent critical acclaim and renowned industry awards, establishing a large and loyal following since its inception in 2002.




