THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES is Coming to King's Head Theatre

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Marking the 125th anniversary of the classic Holmes and Watson whodunnit, Bristol's Inner Voice Theatre Company will bring The Hound of the Baskervilles to Islington, as part of the King's Head Theatre's autumn programme, running there from October 6th to 10th 2026.

The Hound of the Baskervilles is a brilliantly funny, modern take on a great British detective classic. Three fantastic young actors deliver this legendary Sherlock Holmes/Dr. Watson adventure with incredible pace and energy, playing fourteen parts between them, and 'breaking out' several times as themselves! Great storytelling, fantastic physical comedy and lots of laughter to entertain diverse audiences aged 8 and up. The script, by Olivier Award nominees Steven Canny and John Nicholson, is a stunning stage adaptation of this rip-roaring classic: 'Bursts with imagination, intelligence and irreverence' (The Guardian).

This production has already delighted audiences. The opening run, in April 2026, played to packed houses at Bristol's legendary 'Tobacco Factory Theatres'. 'Audiences loved your show' (Tobacco Factory). 'A brilliant, funny show, with a great cast, playful direction and hundreds of jokes'. (Gareth Edwards, TV comedy producer: Mitchell & Webb, Upstart Crow, Spaced).

THE SHOW

First published in the Strand Magazine in 1901 (125 years ago), The Hound of the Baskervilles is the quintessential Holmes & Watson mystery. When Sir Charles Baskerville is found dead in the garden of Baskerville Hall, his family estate on Dartmoor, with a look of terror carved on his face, and the paw prints of a gigantic hound beside the body, the great detective, Sherlock Holmes, is called in. With the help of the loyal Dr. Watson, he takes on the ancient curse of the Hound of the Baskervilles. Can they protect Sir Charles' heir, the young Sir Henry Baskerville, from meeting the same ghastly fate as his ancestors?

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 12 Hrs 24 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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