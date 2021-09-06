THE CHOIR OF MAN To Open in the West End

THE CHOIR OF MAN, the runaway international hit from the creative minds of Andrew Kay - Soweto Gospel Choir, Noise Boys, Gobsmacked and the award-winning North by Northwest - and Nic Doodson - The Magnets, Gobsmacked and Noise Boys - opens in London's West End on Tuesday 9 November 2021. Following three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours, THE CHOIR OF MAN will play at The Arts Theatre, with previews from 29 October 2021. The show is currently booking to 13 February 2022. Tickets are now on sale.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is the best trip to your local you'll ever have, featuring amazing reinventions of folk, pop, Broadway and rock chart-toppers from artists including Guns 'N' Roses, Fun!, Adele, Avicii, Paul Simon, Sia and many more. It's a party, it's a concert and it's a lock-in like no other.

The cast of nine multi-talented guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community. This is a riotously feel-good homage to that gathering place we've all missed so much over the past year: the pub, complete with a real working bar on stage.

Full cast details are to be announced.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is directed by Nic Doodson, with musical arrangement and supervision by Jack Blume, choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen and costumes by Verity Sadler.

The show is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Nic Doodson, Andrew Kay and Andy & Wendy Barnes.

THE CHOIR OF MAN

The Arts Theatre

Great Newport Street

London WC2H 7JB

Box Office: 020 7836 8463

Tickets: from Â£15.00 (reduced price previews from 29 October to 8 November - check website for details)

Performances: Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7.30pm*, Saturday matinees at 3.30pm, Sundays at 2.30pm & 6.00pm (*Tuesday 9 November at 7.00pm)

Christmas 2021/New Year 2022 Schedule

Monday 20 December NO SHOW

Tuesday 21 December 3.30pm & 7.30pm

Wednesday 22 December 7.30pm

Thursday 23 December 7.30pm

Friday 24 December 2.30pm

Saturday 25 December NO SHOW

Sunday 26 December 2.30pm & 6.00pm

Monday 27 December 3.30pm & 7.30pm

Tuesday 28 December 7.30pm

Wednesday 29 December 7.30pm

Thursday 30 December 7.30pm

Friday 31 December 2.30pm & 6.00pm

Saturday 1 January NO SHOW

Sunday 2 January 2.30pm & 6.00pm

Currently booking to 13 February 2022

Approximate Running Time: 80 minutes (no interval)

Suitable for 12+