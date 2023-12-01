THE CHOIR OF MAN Partners With Big Drop Brewing Co as Alcohol-Free Beer Partner

The Choir of Man will be joining up with the Big Drop Brewing Co - the world’s first brewer dedicated to alcohol-free beer – as the show’s Official Alcohol-Free Beer Partner. From Friday 1 December, Big Drop will supply the show with a variety of non-alcoholic beer for the cast to drink on stage during the show, with future plans to offer audience members who come up to the on-stage bar during the pre-show a choice of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer, and at the bar at the Arts Theatre, to be announced in the new year.

Welcome to THE JUNGLE, the best pub in the world.

Here, an (extra)ordinary cast of nine guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with first-rate tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community.

Now in its 2ND SINGSATIONAL YEAR in London’s West End, and brimming with hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry to name but a few, this is a pub like no other!

An uplifting celebration of community and friendship with something for everyone - including free beer! Enjoy 90 minutes of feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment unlike anything else in the West End.

The Choir of Man co-creator and director Nic Doodson said, “I’m personally delighted to be partnering with Big Drop to provide non-alcoholic beer for the cast on stage. The Choir of Man is not all about the alcohol - in fact, if anything, we spend more time talking and singing than we do drinking. It’s nice to have a beer in your hand when you’re talking to a mate - but it doesn’t have to mean you get drunk…you’re more often your best self when you fully in the room. Big Drop and The Choir of Man both believe in sharing good times responsibly and we’re particularly delighted to be working with a company that supports Movember, just like we do. Cheers”.

The Big Drop Brewing Co has also teamed up with Movember, the leading charity for men’s mental health, producing a golden-coloured Citra IPA called ParadisMo. As Movember 2023 draws to a close, The Choir of Man company celebrated their fundraising efforts with some ParadisMo at the Arts Theatre – to date, they have manged to raise over £6,000 for the charity.

Rob Fink, Founder of Big Drop, said, “This project is an absolute joy to be involved in and, as partnerships go, is genius. We were already producing the official beer of Movember and being able to pour it on tap in this hugely popular West End run is a natural extension to that. You can now enjoy an authentic evening at the pub and the theatre in one hit and not suffer any ill-effects. The same goes for the cast who need to be top of their game day in, day out. If you love beer and you love musicals this surely goes on your bucket list.”

In addition, thousands of new tickets have also been released for next year, with availability at the Arts Theatre until 2 June 2024.

Christmas with The Choir of Man – a new 6 track album featuring classic Christmas songs all given the incredible The Choir of Man treatment, is also released today via all streaming platforms, and with physical CDs available to purchase from the Arts Theatre.

THE CHOIR OF MAN previously played three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours. Following its last run at the Arts Theatre from October 2021 to April 2022, it received an Olivier nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, and then went on to play in Coventry as part of the City of Culture Assembly Festival season and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show re-opened at the Arts Theatre in October 2022, and has continued to see many sold-out shows, with loyal audiences returning again and again. The show also has a formal fundraising partnership with suicide prevention charity CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably), with the aim to raise £10,000 for the charity’s vital work.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, casting by Debbie O’Brien. Hollie Cassar serves as musical director and associate musical supervisor.