Permanent Instillation of the Pub From THE CHOIR OF MAN Launched at The Theatre Cafe

Director and co-creator Nic Doodson said, “We’re absolutely delighted that The Choir of Man is taking up residence alongside so many other great long-running West End shows –and we hope The Theatre Cafe guests will be inspired to nip up the road to the Arts and see the original!“

Joe Davey from The Theatre Cafe said, “We are delighted that The Choir of Man will now be featuring at The Theatre Café in such a creative and original way. We love nothing more than to work with productions to create bespoke elements that really let our audience engage with shows in a way that they can’t anywhere else.”

The Theatre Cafe is situated at 99 St Martin's Lane, right in the heart of London’s West End and is the stagiest place in town. With theatrical memorabilia adorning the walls, a selection of theatre ticket deals, open mic nights and regular live performances from the stars of the West End and Broadway, it’s the must visit place for any theatre fan. With a menu including pizza, nachos, cakes and more, as well as coffees, alcohol and the stagiest cocktails around – we are the ultimate pitstop for your theatrical day out!

The Theatre Cafe also operates The Theatre Cafe Diner at 154 Shaftesbury Avenue, which offers a dining experience like no other as the waiting team sing throughout your stay, The Theatre Cafe Merchandise Shop at 188 Shaftesbury Avenue, as well as operating several ticket outlets in the area, which with its new name of The Theatre Cafe Tickets, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is currently booking at the Arts Theatre until 18 February 2024. The show previously played three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours. Following its last run at the Arts Theatre from October 2021 to April 2022, it received an Olivier nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, and then went on to play in Coventry as part of the City of Culture Assembly Festival season and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show re-opened at the Arts Theatre in October 2022, and has continued to see many sold-out shows, with loyal audiences returning again and again. The show has also recently announced a formal fundraising partnership with suicide prevention charity CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably), with the aim to raise £10,000 for the charity’s vital work over the next year.

The current company of the West End show are Adam Bayjou as ‘The Hard Man’, Michele Maria Benvenuto as ‘The Maestro’, Andrew J Carteras ‘The Pub Bore’, Ben Goffe as ‘The Handyman’, Luke Conner Hall as ‘The Romantic’, Michael Hamway as ‘The Poet’, Daniel Harnett as ‘The Joker’, Mark Irwin as ‘The Barman’, Tom Miles as ‘The Beast’. Completing the company are Sam Ebenezer James Hudson, Peter Lawrence and Niall Woodson. The on-stage band has Emmanuel Nana Kwasi Bonsu on drums, Jack Hartigan on guitar, Darius Luke Thompson on violin and Sam Tookey on bass.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, casting by Debbie O’Brien. Hollie Cassar serves as musical director and associate musical supervisor.

The show is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Nic Doodson, Andrew Kay, Wendy & Andy Barnes, Gavin Kalin and Hunter Arnold.

Photo credit: Josh Bird