THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Leads July's Top 10 New London Shows

Click Here for More Articles on LONDON TOP 10

London is never short of temptations, whether splashy West End shows, epic dramas or bold fringe offerings. From Jason Robert Brown and Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals to riotous comedy, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features!

1. The Bridges of Madison County, Menier Chocolate Factory

Jason Robert Brown and Marsha Norman's acclaimed musical version of Robert James Waller's novel about a love affair in Sixties Midwest America (also a Meryl Streep-led movie) finally makes it to the UK. Trevor Nunn directs a cast that includes Jenna Russell, Edward Baker-Duly, Gillian Kirkpatrick, Paul Monaghan, Shanay Holmes and Dale Rapley. Read our interview with Jenna Russell

13 July-14 September. Book tickets here

2. Present Laughter, Old Vic

Calling all devotees of Fleabag's Hot Priest: arrange a pilgrimage to the Old Vic, stat. Andrew Scott stars as actor Garry Essendine in Noël Coward's semi-autobiographical comedy, directed by Matthew Warchus. The cast also features Indira Varma, Sophie Thompson, Luke Thallon, Kitty Archer, Joshua Hill, Liza Sadovy and Suzie Toase.

Until 10 August. Book tickets here

3. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium

Go, go, go, Joseph! Laurence Connor helms this revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's original hit. Former Joseph Jason Donovan returns to play Pharaoh, while Sheridan Smith takes on Narrator duties and newcomer Jac Yarrow makes his professional stage debut in the titular role. Read our interview with Jac

Until 7 September. Book tickets here

4. The Night of the Iguana, Noël Coward Theatre

Tennessee Williams' last great play, about a disgraced priest, troubled artist and sensual hotel owner thrown together in Mexico, gets a buzzy new production from James Macdonald. Clive Owen is back in the West End after a long absence, starring alongside Lia Williams, Julian Glover and Breaking Bad's Anna Gunn.

6 July-28 September. Book tickets here

5. Noises Off, Lyric Hammersmith

Easily one of the funniest plays of all time, Michael Frayn's genius backstage farce - which opened here at the Lyric in 1982 - gets a welcome revival by Jeremy Herrin. The cast features Meera Syal, Daniel Rigby, Lloyd Owen, Lois Chimimba, Jonathan Cullen, Debra Gillett, Amy Morgan, Enyi Okoronkwo and Simon Rouse.

27 June-27 July. Book tickets here

6. On Your Feet!, London Coliseum

The UK premiere of this jukebox show about Cuban-American musical icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan should be perfect summer fare, with its irresistible Latino-pop back catalogue and energetic choreography by Sergio Trujillo. Jerry Mitchell directs Christie Prades, George Ioannides, Madalena Alberto, Karen Mann and Elia La Tauro. Watch our interview with Christie Prades

Until 31 August. Book tickets here

7. the end of history..., Royal Court

Jack Thorne and John Tiffany - whose previous collaborations include Let the Right One In and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - reunite for this new play about a family with a legacy of socialist protest. The cast features Lesley Sharp, David Morrissey, Kate O'Flynn, Zoe Boyle, Sam Swainsbury and Laurie Davidson.

27 June-10 August. Book tickets here

8. Jesus Christ Superstar, Barbican

Another Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice revival, with Timothy Sheader's revelatory Regent's Park Open Air production of the duo's rock opera scoring an encore run at the Barbican. The new cast is led by Robert Tripolino, Matt Cardle, Ricardo Afonso, Sallay Garnett, Cavin Cornwall, Nathan Amzi, Matthew Harvey and Tim Newman.

4 July-24 August. Book tickets here

9. Blues in the Night, Kiln Theatre

Last seen at Hackney Empire in 2014, Susie McKenna once again helms Sheldon Epps's jazz and blues revue, set in 1930s Chicago. With the dazzling quartet of Sharon D Clarke, Debbie Kurup, Clive Rowe and Gemma Sutton crooning the likes of Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington and Johnny Mercer, this promises to be a treat.

18 July-7 September. Book tickets here

10. Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Harold Pinter Theatre

Rona Munro adapts Louis de Bernières' epic wartime novel for stage; following a UK tour (read BroadwayWorld's review here), it now hits the West End. Melly Still directs a cast that includes Alex Mugnaioni, Madison Clare, Joseph Long, Luisa Guerreiro, Elizabeth Mary Williams, Ashley Gayle and Eve Polycarpou. Read our interview with Alex Mugnaioni

4 July-31 August. Book tickets here

Want more recommendations? Find previous Top 10 lists here

Find great summer deals here





Related Articles