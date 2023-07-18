THE BIG WEST END WALK Will Be Held In Aid Of Acting For Others

The event will take place Sunday 10 September at 10am.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

THE BIG WEST END WALK Will Be Held In Aid Of Acting For Others

THE BIG WEST END WALK Will Be Held In Aid Of Acting For Others

Jonny Phillips and West End Charity Football Club have announced The Big West End Walk a one-off fundraising event for Acting for Others to be held on 10 September.

West End stars and other famous faces will join the team for the 12.5-mile route which will tour 52 West End and Off West End theatres, with Nick Corre Photography documenting the day in a photobook to be auctioned off after the event.

Those already confirmed to attend include Adam Pearce, Julie Atherton, Laura Dawkes, Alice Fearn, Bradley Jaden, J Richard Noel, Jodie Sam Steele, Charlie Stemp with more to be announced before September.

West End Charity Football Club (WECFC) started in 2019, comprised of players who work in London's theatre industry, celebrities, and some ex-professional footballers. They raise money playing in football matches throughout the year for Acting for Others, a fundraising organisation for a network of 14 UK theatrical and welfare charities supporting all theatre workers. Representing WECFC at The Big West End Walk will be: Liam Doyle (Hairspray, Heathers), Jon Scott Clark (Miss Saigon, Mamma Mia), Jonny Phillips (Les Misérables), Jo Parsons (Les Misérables), Robbie Scotcher (Blood Brothers, Mamma Mia), Michael Pickering (Jersey Boys, Jesus Christ Superstar), Alexander Day (Shrek, 9to5), Sam O Rourke (Mary Poppins, Half a Sixpence), Ruaraidh Blackwood (The Yeoman of the Guard) and Ronnie Burden.

Manager of WECFC Jonny Phillips said today, “As a charity football club, we've been raising money for Acting for Others playing football matches up and down the country for around 4 years now. We've wanted to do something bigger and find new ways outside of the matches to raise even more money, this is the first of many challenges we will be setting ourselves across the next few years. Acting for Others helped me and my family in the past when we hit a hard patch, and I know how much incredible work they do supporting others in the performing industry. This is our chance to give back and help raise as much as we can for those that need it.”

Supporters can sponsor the event with donations at www.justgiving.com/page/westendwalk and will be able to follow along on social media to see the stars' progress.

The Big West End Walk is a 12.5 mile walk visiting 52 of London's West End Theatres. Members of the West End Charity Football Club plus special invited West End guests will be taking part in the walk, in aid of Acting For Others. Along the way, club sponsor Nick Corre Photography will be taking photos of every theatre we visit to create a one-off photobook which will be available by raffle after the event.

Acting for Others, a fundraising organisation for a network of 14 UK theatrical and welfare charities supporting all theatre workers.

To sponsor West End Football Club for The Big West End Walk please follow this link: www.justgiving.com/page/westendwalk



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
ON RAILTON ROAD Comes to Museum of the Home in October Photo
ON RAILTON ROAD Comes to Museum of the Home in October

A powerful and moving story of queer communities in Brixton, On Railton Road is the first theatre production to be staged at Hackney’s amazing Museum of the Home. Based on real people and their lived experiences of squatting in the 70s, this landmark production will utilise rare archival interviews to bring this revolutionary period to life on stage, highlighting domestic spaces, making Museum of the Home the perfect setting.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Claire Woolner Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Claire Woolner Q&A

BWW caught up with Claire Woolner to chat about bringing A Retrospection to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

3
Australian Diving Star Matthew Mitcham Will Make UK Acting Debut in STRANGERS IN BETWEEN Photo
Australian Diving Star Matthew Mitcham Will Make UK Acting Debut in STRANGERS IN BETWEEN

Australian diving star Matthew Mitcham, the first openly gay athlete to win an Olympic Gold Medal, will make his UK acting debut in 'Strangers in Between'.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Georgie Carroll Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Georgie Carroll Q&A

Georgie Carroll on bringing Sista Flo 2.0 to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End Video Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End
Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video
Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
HAMILTON

Recommended For You