THE BIG WEST END WALK Will Be Held In Aid Of Acting For Others

Jonny Phillips and West End Charity Football Club have announced The Big West End Walk a one-off fundraising event for Acting for Others to be held on 10 September.

West End stars and other famous faces will join the team for the 12.5-mile route which will tour 52 West End and Off West End theatres, with Nick Corre Photography documenting the day in a photobook to be auctioned off after the event.

Those already confirmed to attend include Adam Pearce, Julie Atherton, Laura Dawkes, Alice Fearn, Bradley Jaden, J Richard Noel, Jodie Sam Steele, Charlie Stemp with more to be announced before September.

West End Charity Football Club (WECFC) started in 2019, comprised of players who work in London's theatre industry, celebrities, and some ex-professional footballers. They raise money playing in football matches throughout the year for Acting for Others, a fundraising organisation for a network of 14 UK theatrical and welfare charities supporting all theatre workers. Representing WECFC at The Big West End Walk will be: Liam Doyle (Hairspray, Heathers), Jon Scott Clark (Miss Saigon, Mamma Mia), Jonny Phillips (Les Misérables), Jo Parsons (Les Misérables), Robbie Scotcher (Blood Brothers, Mamma Mia), Michael Pickering (Jersey Boys, Jesus Christ Superstar), Alexander Day (Shrek, 9to5), Sam O Rourke (Mary Poppins, Half a Sixpence), Ruaraidh Blackwood (The Yeoman of the Guard) and Ronnie Burden.

Manager of WECFC Jonny Phillips said today, “As a charity football club, we've been raising money for Acting for Others playing football matches up and down the country for around 4 years now. We've wanted to do something bigger and find new ways outside of the matches to raise even more money, this is the first of many challenges we will be setting ourselves across the next few years. Acting for Others helped me and my family in the past when we hit a hard patch, and I know how much incredible work they do supporting others in the performing industry. This is our chance to give back and help raise as much as we can for those that need it.”

Supporters can sponsor the event with donations at www.justgiving.com/page/westendwalk and will be able to follow along on social media to see the stars' progress.

