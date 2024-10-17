Streetwear Brand Palace Skateboards to Launch New THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Collection

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Really Useful Group has launched a new collaboration with UK-based streetwear brand, Palace Skateboards, celebrating the iconic The Phantom of the Opera.

Palace Skateboard's new capsule collection, featuring The Phantom of the Opera, will launch on Friday, October 18. It will be sold on Palace's website and in Palace stores worldwide (LA, New York, London, Tokyo and Seoul).

Palace Skateboard's The Phantom of the Opera collection includes hoodies, t-shirts, jeans, knitwear, baseball cap, commemorative pin, and a Phantom-inspired skateboard deck.

Libby Grant, Chief Commercial Officer of The Really Useful Group said, “Working with Palace has demonstrated how relevant and exciting The Phantom of the Opera remains today – nearly 40 years after the first production opened in London and it's great to see this collaboration come to life. This partnership is part of our drive to bring Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals, some of the most famous and commercially successful entertainment brands in the world, into new and exciting categories and product areas.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular in history, playing to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages since it opened nearly 40 years ago. Over this time, hundreds of thousands of people have been employed by The Phantom of the Opera across the world and, taking inflation into account, the show has grossed in the region of $10.8B.

This collaboration is part of a series of significant recent announcements from the Really Useful Group as it seeks to broaden the impact of the brands within Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals across the world.

Recent initiatives include a partnership with leading design house, Studio MinaLima, who have created three exclusive, limited-edition art prints celebrating iconic moments from The Phantom of the Opera, as well as the launch of a new home for Andrew Lloyd Webber fans across the world, The Box Five Club, and an entirely new online presence for Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals.

Comments