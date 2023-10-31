Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfield

Award winning production company, Springbok, has announced the debut of artistic director, Josh Maughan’s, new work Our 1972. From 3 - 6 January 2024, they return to The Hope Theatre, after 2 sell-out seasons in 2022.

Andy wanted to be top of his class this year. Ben wanted to be LSE’s star cricketer. Both wanted to listen to Carole King records. Neither expected to be part of the movement that pioneered the first Gay Pride in London. Our 1972 is a political romance paying tribute to the LGBTQ+ trailblazers of the 1970s. Follow Andrew and Benjamin as they wrestle with their realities and ideologies at the turning point of queer British politics.

Maughan, who is also the writer behind the company’s award winning Nice Jewish Boy, said, “Understandably, the world seems a little terrifying for the queer community at the moment, especially our trans friends. I wrote our 1972 out of a place of anger and searching for pockets of beauty - because I know we’ve got many in this wonderful community.”

Maughan is joined in this two-hander by Peter Hadfield (Saw, The Moors, Fine Lines, Woebegone) as Benjamin. The show is produced by Freddie Acaster (Worm, Nice Jewish Boy, These Craters of Ours, Picasso’s Women) for Springbok Productions with Josh Dowden (These Craters of Ours, Worm, War of the Worlds Immersive) set to direct.

Our 1972 runs at The Hope Theatre from 3 - 6 January 2024