Spotlight: WHY AM I SO SINGLE? at Garrick Theatre

CALLING ALL THE LADIES, GAYDIES and THEYDIES... ...grab a hot date for our World Premiere at the Garrick Theatre this Autumn!!! Ever asked yourself how you could possibly be single when you’re soooo cool, interesting, and fun?!?! (dw neither have we). That’s the situation faced by two best pals in WHY AM I SO SINGLE?

Join them as they drink/eat/cry/laugh through their attempt to answer the impossible question of why they are so single?! From the writers of SIX, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, comes a brand-new British musical where the lonely little lives of two BFFs are transformed into an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza about dates, mates, and celebrating love in all its forms. Book now if you’re literally anyone who is single, looking, or happily partnered (no judgement x).

Assisted Performances Audio Described - Saturday 21st September 7.30pm BSL - Friday 18th October 7:30pm Captioned - Saturday 25th January 2:30pm