Special Prices for LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS

Get tickets from just £30 at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Jan. 11, 2023  
Special prices for Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons

'Let's just talk until it goes.'

You're going to speak more than 123 million words in your lifetime. What will you do when they run out?

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is a tender and funny rom-com about what we say, how we say it, and what happens when we can't say anything anymore.

Starring Jenna Coleman (The Serpent, All My Sons) and Aidan Turner (Poldark, The Lieutenant of Inishmore), this bold and brilliant play from Sam Steiner (Fingernails, You Stupid Darkness!) is directed by Josie Rourke (Mary Queen of Scots, As You Like It).

Special Prices:

Tickets at £25, £35, £45, £55 & £65

Valid Monday to Thursday performances from 18 January to 2 February 2023
(Excl. Friday and Saturday performances)

Book by 15 January




From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


