Special Prices: All Tickets £18 for YIPPEE KI YAY at Wilton's Music Hall

Acclaimed retelling of classic film Die Hard from Richard Marsh - Fringe First-winner, London poetry slam champion, BBC Audio Drama Best Scripted Comedy Drama award-winner and New York cop (one of these is untrue). This joyfully funny show heads out on tour following rave reviews for its premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe, which also won it a London transfer.

When gunmen seize an LA skyscraper, off-duty policeman John McClane is the hostages' only hope. This uplifting action romp (and unauthorised parody) pays affectionate tribute to the iconic 80s festive fan favourite. Essential viewing for Hans Gruber superfans and newcomers alike.

Content warning: divorce, foot trauma, German terrorists.

"Whether you're a Die Hard fan or not, it guarantees happy trails."

★★★★ The Guardian

"Epically entertaining show is a love letter to a masterpiece."

★★★★ The Times

"Playful, inventive... genius creation." ★★★★ Mail on Sunday

"An exciting, poetic dramedy gem... simply to Die Hard for." ★★★★

Scottish Mail

"Rollicking fun!" ★★★★ British Theatre Guide

"Absolutely glorious! His rhyming Bruce Willis is spot-on, but it's the concurrent love story that really pulls you in." British Comedy Guide

Yippee Ki Yay is at Wiltons Music Hall from 20 March - 06 May