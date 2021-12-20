Sky Arts to Broadcast CAMERON MACKINTOSH - THE FIRST 50 YEARS Documentary

Sky Arts will broadcast a new documentary Cameron Mackintosh - The First 50 Years on Monday 27 December 2021 at 7pm, a two-hour programme featuring Mackintosh's life as a producer told through his own eyes and those of his friends and colleagues including his most famous writer collaborators - Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim. Mackintosh remains the world's most prolific producers of musicals, with over 50 shows either on or in pre-production.

Stephen Sondheim's contribution was filmed ten days before he sadly passed away and this programme is dedicated to his memory. Cameron Mackintosh - The First 50 Years is directed by George Scott and produced by Dione Orrom on behalf of NBC Universal and marks Mackintosh's 75th birthday and celebrates his achievements over 50 years as a producer.

Cameron Mackintosh - The First 50 Years features interviews with Michael Ball, Christopher Biggins, Alain Boublil, Jon-Jon Briones, Paule Constable, William Differ, Anthony Drewe, Richard Eyre, Maria Friedman, Sonia Friedman, Norm Lewis, Patti LuPone, Michael Le Poer Trench, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Julia McKenzie, Clarke Peters, Liz Robertson, Claude-Michel Schönberg, Stephen Sondheim, Charlie Stemp, George Stiles, Giles Terera, Robert Wankel, Nicholas Allott and Julie Andrews and filmed extracts will include Cats, Hamilton, Just So, Kipps - The New Half a Sixpence Musical, Les Misérables - Concerts and Stage, Little Shop of Horrors, Miss Saigon, Side by Side by Sondheim, Putting It Together, Follies, Swan Lake and The Phantom of the Opera.

Over the Christmas season Sky Arts will also present screenings of Mackintosh's Les Misérables - The Staged Concert on Friday 24 December 2021 at 7.30pm, Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Performance on Monday 27 December 2021 at 10pm, The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday 27 December 2021 at 4.15pm and Kipps - The New Half a Sixpence Musical on Wednesday 29 December 2021 at 6.30pm.

Les Misérables - The Staged Concert - broadcast premiere

Coinciding with its 35th triumphant year in London's West End, Cameron Mackintosh produced a spectacular sell-out staged concert version at the Gielgud Theatre featuring an all-star cast including Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas. Now experience the musical phenomenon at home, after it broke box office records and sold out its entire season. Featuring a cast and orchestra of over 65 and including the songs 'I Dreamed A Dream', 'Bring Him Home', 'One Day More' and 'On My Own' this sensational staged concert is not to be missed - an absolute must-see for any fans of musical theatre or live event cinema.

Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Performance

The spectacular, sell-out 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of this acclaimed new production of the global stage sensation was described as "the most thrilling, soaring and emotionally stirring musical with magnificent performances" by the Daily Telegraph and "the best live film of a stage show that I've seen" by the Daily Mail. The epic love story tells the tragic tale of young bar girl Kim, orphaned by war, who falls in love with American GI Chris - but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. Starring Eva Noblezada, Jon Jon Briones, Alistair Brammer and Rachelle Ann Go. The special gala finale also features appearances by the original cast including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga.

The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall

To celebrate its 25th Anniversary year, Cameron Mackintosh produced a special Gala performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom Of The Opera turning the Royal Albert Hall for the first time ever into a sumptuous Victorian Theatre with a spectacular fully staged production. The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall stars Ramin Karimloo as 'The Phantom' and Sierra Boggess as 'Christine'. They are joined by Hadley Fraser as 'Raoul', Barry James as 'Monsieur Firmin', Gareth Snook as 'Monsieur André', Liz Robertson as 'Madame Giry', Wynne Evans as 'Piangi' and a supporting cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some special guest appearances.

Kipps - The New Half a Sixpence Musical - broadcast premiere

Cameron Mackintosh and Chichester Festival Theatre's critically acclaimed new musical version of the H. G. Wells novel Kipps - The New Half a Sixpence Musical broke records in Chichester in 2016 before transferring to the Noël Coward Theatre in London's West End where it received rave reviews. Starring Charlie Stemp as 'Arthur Kipps' and Devon-Elise Johnson as 'Ann'- alongside Ian Bartholomew as 'Chitterlow' and Emma Williams as 'Helen'. The Daily Telegraph said, "this show is pure gold. Charlie Stemp is a star in the making, sends the audiences into raptures" and the production was described by the Mail on Sunday as, "a lavish, spirit-lifting treat".