Show of the Week: Tickets From £25 For SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL

Save Up To 43% on SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL

Spontaneous musical comedy at its absolute finest returns to the West End. A brand-new musical comedy is created live in front of your very eyes at each performance of this multi award-winning show, as audience suggestions are instantly transformed into hilarious all-singing, all-dancing entertainment.

With thirteen years as an Edinburgh Festival must-see, a BBC Radio 4 series, a critically acclaimed West End run and an Olivier Award to their name, these incredible performers are guaranteed to impress.

So, whether you fancy Hamilton in a hospital or Sondheim in the Sahara, you suggest it and The Showstoppers will sing it!

Offers and Validity:

Was £33 - Now £20

Was £44 - Now £25

Was £49 - Now £35

Valid on all Monday performances from 22 January 2024 - 04 March 2024.