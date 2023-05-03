Show Of The Week: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL - Tickets From £35!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
May. 03, 2023  
From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 11 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

Valid Performances and Pricing:
Was £149 - Now £95
Was £114 - Now £85 (Fridays - Sundays)
Was £114 - Now £80 (Tuesdays - Thursdays)
Was £102 - Now £70
Was £95 - Now £70
Was £84 - Now £60
Was £72 - Now £45
Was £60 - Now £25

Valid on performances 02 May 2023 - 11 June 2023 Sunday to Friday.
(excludes Saturdays)

Offer Valid: 01 May 2023 - 07 May 2023

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical is running at the Aldwych Theatre




