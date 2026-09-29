Shoreditch Town Hall Appoints Five New Trustees to Board

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Shoreditch Town Hall has announced the appointment of five new Trustees to its Board as the organisation celebrates its 160th anniversary and looks ahead to its next chapter. Chloë Bird, Kwame Otiende, Laura Gabe, Stevan Tennant and Umesh Kumar bring expertise spanning heritage and public engagement, live music and community development, cultural fundraising, regeneration and placemaking, and entrepreneurship and economic development.

The new Trustees strengthen the existing Board's expertise at a significant moment for the organisation, bringing together experience across the cultural, civic, commercial and community sectors, alongside strong connections to Hackney and East London.

As an independent venue, Shoreditch Town Hall brings together a thriving programme of commercial and cultural hires, alongside its resident tenants, with this activity playing a vital role in generating the income that supports its artistic programme and enables the organisation to continue championing ambitious and accessible work.

Chloë Bird brings extensive experience in heritage participation and public engagement, having worked with organisations including the National Trust, Historic England and Southbank Centre. Her work focuses on creating meaningful opportunities for communities to shape and engage with cultural experiences.

Kwame Otiende brings more than 15 years experience across London's arts, culture and live music sector, alongside extensive community development experience. A strong advocate for public space and non-mainstream music, he is also a Councillor for London Fields and Hackney's Champion for Community Wealth Building and Local Enterprise.

Laura Gabe brings extensive experience in cultural fundraising, currently working on London Museum's £100 million capital campaign for its new Smithfield site. She has previously worked with Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and Imperial War Museum and has held Trustee and Non-Executive Director roles across the arts.

Stevan Tennant brings more than 30 years experience in regeneration, development and placemaking across the UK and internationally. His work includes Bishopsgate Goods Yard and major projects championing the role of culture, heritage and public space in shaping London's communities.

Umesh Kumar brings more than a decade of experience across entrepreneurship, innovation and economic development, currently leading Allia Impact. With strong connections to Hackney and East London, his work focuses on building partnerships and creating opportunities for businesses and communities to thrive.

Since opening in 1866, Shoreditch Town Hall has evolved from a civic centre and music hall into an independent, multi-purpose venue and a home for ambitious and experimental performance. Its model brings together a vibrant cultural programme with commercial and cultural hires, as well as a community of resident tenants, whose activity and income are integral to sustaining the organisation. This enables Shoreditch Town Hall to support both established and emerging artists through residencies, development opportunities and space to experiment, with a particular commitment to LGBTQIA+ and trans artists, women-led work and artists from the Global Majority.

Julie Flavell, Chief Executive Officer at Shoreditch Town Hall comments, 'We are delighted to welcome five exceptional new Trustees to Shoreditch Town Hall. Their appointment adds valuable expertise in local knowledge, buildings, heritage and income generation to an already strong and committed Board. I look forward to working with them, and to their support for me and the team, as we continue to grow Shoreditch Town Hall's impact and ambitions.'

Tamsin Ace, current Chair of Shoreditch Town Hall, comments, 'I am thrilled to welcome our new Trustees to the Board. Their experience complements the skills and dedication already around the table, giving Shoreditch Town Hall an extraordinary wealth of expertise. This is an exciting moment for us as we continue to strengthen a Board that will support the organisation's long-term success and sustainability.'

Bringing new perspectives, expertise and connections, the five new Trustees will support Shoreditch Town Hall's continued growth and artistic ambition, while deepening its relationship with Hackney and East London.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 16 Hrs 56 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming