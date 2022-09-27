Save up to 47% on Henry VIII at The Globe

See the story of Henry VIII from a female perspective as Shakespeare's exploration of love, lineage and power, co-written with John Fletcher, unfolds in the Globe Theatre this Summer. You know the story: a King who turns his country upside down to try and secure a male heir. But it's never been told this way before... A Queen fights for justice. A Lady provokes reformation. But in the absence of a son, can a Princess change the future?

Amy Hodge (Women Beware Women, Globe) directs this production which sees the Globe's 2022 Resident Writer Hannah Khalil (A Museum in Baghdad) become Shakespeare and Fletcher's third collaborator.

Offer Details:

Save up to 40%

Was £62 - Now £45

Was £55 - Now £35

Was £35 - Now £25

Was £25 - Now £15



Valid on performances from 28 September to 21 October 2022

Book by: 16 October 2022