Save up to 46% for THE CITY AND THE TOWN

Book by 16 February at Wilton's Music Hall

Feb. 07, 2023  
Tickets from £15 for The City and the Town

When Ben returns home to his father's funeral after 13 years away, he is confronted with uncomfortable truths about the past, present and future of the community and the family he grew up in and left behind.

"Tricky thing memories - not always the way you remember them."

Anders Lustgarten's new play is a funny, eclectic, and uniquely political piece of theatre that brings a fresh perspective to some of the political divides and problems facing our country today.

Anders' previous work includes Lampedusa (Hightide/Soho Theatre), The Seven Acts of Mercy (RSC) and The Secret Theatre (Globe). Directed by Dritero Kasapi (Artistic Director of Sweden's National Touring Theatre, Riksteatern) whose previous UK work includes the acclaimed Nina - a story about me and Nina Simone (Traverse, Young Vic and UK tour).

Produced by Riksteatern and Matthew Linley Creative Projects

Offer Details:

Save up to 46%

Was £33 - Now £25
Was £31 - Now £25
Was £28 - Now £15
Was £25 - Now £15
Was £22 - Now £15

Valid Tuesday to Thursday evening & Thursday matinee performances from 21 February to 23 February 2023

Book by 16 February 2023

The City and the Town is at Wilton's Music Hall from 21 - 25 February




