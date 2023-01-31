Save up to 33% on THE CHOIR OF MAN at the Arts Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Welcome to The Choir Of Man- the best night in your local you’ve ever had

Jan. 31, 2023  
The Olivier nominated, worldwide smash hit is returning to the West End!

Welcome to The Choir Of Man- the best night in your local you've ever had. It's a Party, it's a Concert, it's a Lock-In like no other. Featuring breath-taking reinventions of chart topping hits from artists including Guns'n'roses, Fun!, Adele, Avicii, Paul Simon, Sia and many more, The Choir Of Man has something for everyone!

The multi-talented cast of nine guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community. This is a riotously feel-good homage to that gathering place we've all missed so much over the last year: the pub. With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the action!

Was £72 - Now £50
Was £54 - Now £40
Was £42 - Now £30
Was £30 - Now £20

Valid Sunday to Friday performances from 7 February to 26 March 2023
(Excl. Saturday performances)

Book by 5 February




