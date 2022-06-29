Save Up To 60% On METAMORPHOSIS At The Lyric Theatre

Tickets from just £15 for Maria Carusos's Metamorphosis.

Hailed as one of Maria Caruso's greatest solo creations to date, Metamorphosis, has been performed across the globe since its critically acclaimed five-month run off-Broadway in 2021.



A dance theatre work, heavily influenced by the artist's ballet and modern vocabularies, the audience is immersed in the emotion of the creator's true story and selfless expression on the stage. Caruso's powerful solo show is considered one the most unique works of theatre without the utterance of a single word. Her entire body transfixes the audience through her raw and personal metamorphosis, leaving you changed forever through the universality of emotions on stage.



The evening length performance took root after Caruso's extensive work with the Martha Graham Contemporary Dance Company and the artistic evolution resulting from her performances of Martha Graham's iconic solo Lamentation. Hungry to create an expansive work for the world's stage, Metamorphosis was born.



The work is a spiritual and powerful journey through life's many transitions, and it is based on Caruso's own experiences but broadened to be more universal. Throughout the performance, the audience is absorbed in Caruso's drastic emotional shifts as she uses a series of costume changes into differently-colored dresses as a metaphor for turning points in her character's journey.

Save up to 60% - tickets from £15.

Book by 27 June

Maria Caruso's Metamorphosis is at Lyric Theatre on 4 July