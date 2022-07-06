Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Save Up To 50% On Tickets For JITNEY at The Old Vic

Get tickets from just £15, book by 9 July

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 6, 2022  
Save Up To 50% On Tickets For JITNEY at The Old Vic

Save Up To 50% On Tickets For Jitney

'It don't always turn out like you think it is. You don't always have the kind of life that you dream about. You know what I mean?'

Jim Becker and his unlicensed drivers take the people of Pittsburgh Hill District where regular taxi cabs won't - healing old wounds and tearing new ones as they pass the time in a condemned taxi rank between pick-ups.

Directed by Tinuke Craig (The Color Purple) and following an acclaimed run at Leeds Playhouse, August Wilson's (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) groundbreaking modern classic explores the fragile bond between eight men as they live, love and work in a racially segregated, post-Vietnam America. Cast includes: Geoff Aymer, Leanne Henlon, Wil Johnson, Leemore Marrett Jr and Tony Marshall.

Save up to 50% - tickets from just £15

Valid on all performances until 9 July 2022.

Book by 9 July.





Related Articles


From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

... (read more about this author)

Heidi Vaughan named as Tobacco Factory Theatres' new Artistic Director and CEO
July 5, 2022

Bristol’s Tobacco Factory Theatres have announced that Heidi Vaughan has been appointed as their new Artistic Director and Chief Executive, succeeding Mike Tweddle after six years in the role.
Save 38% on SECRET CINEMA PRESENTS DIRTY DANCING
July 5, 2022

Save 38% on Secret Cinema Presents Dirty Dancing
Show Of The Week: Exclusive Ticket Prices For MAGIC MIKE LIVE!
July 4, 2022

Get Exclusive Ticket Prices For MAGIC MIKE LIVE!
Review Roundup: RICHARD III, at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre
July 4, 2022

Directed by outgoing RSC Artistic Director Gregory Doran and starring Arthur Hughes, the new production of Shakespeare's Richard III has now opened at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-Upon-Avon. What did the critics think?
West End Theatres To Dim Lights in Honour of Peter Brook
July 4, 2022

London's West End theatres will dim their lights tonight in memory of British theatre and film director Peter Brook who has died aged 97.