Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Save Up To 46% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

Book by 28 July for amazing savings

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 26, 2022  
Save Up To 46% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

Save up to 46% on The Lion, The Witch And the Wardrobe

A major new production of CS Lewis' classic tale comes to the West End this summer.

Step through the wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia for the most mystical of adventures in a faraway land. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to a talking Faun, an unforgettable Lion and the coldest, cruellest White Witch.

Voted the nations favourite novel, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe now comes to the stage starring Samantha Womack as the White Witch and is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.

Save up to 46% on The Lion, The Witch And the Wardrobe

Tickets from £25

Exclusive Offer Details:

Save up to 46%

Was £75 - Now £55
Was £65 - Now £35
Was £45 - Now £25
Was £35 - Now £25

Valid on all performances until 30 July

Book by 28 July





Related Articles

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is always... (read more about this author)


BBC Confirms UK Will Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest
July 25, 2022

The BBC has issued a statement announcing it has accepted the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)’s invitation to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom in 2023.
The Ian McKellen On Stage Grant Scheme Gives Up To £25,000 To Theatre Producers
July 25, 2022

Ian McKellen, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, and Sean Mathias will award a second round of grants which will give up to £25,000 to theatre producers.
Review Roundup: 101 DALMATIANS, Starring Kate Fleetwood
July 25, 2022

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's production of 101 Dalmatians was supposed to run in 2020, but was delayed by the pandemic until now. What did the critics think of the production?
Show Of The Week: Exclusive Prices for TINA-THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
July 25, 2022

Get Exclusive Prices For TINA-The Tina Turner Musical, with tickets from just £29 at the Aldwych Theatre
Review: 101 DALMATIANS, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
July 25, 2022

In theory, Dodie Smith’s well-loved story of 101 Dalmatians is the perfect material for Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. In practise the production lacks bite.